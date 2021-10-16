OPINION: Now is not the time for verdict on Diaz

CHAPEL HILL – At the end of the day it was another loss, six straight to Power 5 competition now.

Manny Diaz stood all alone in a corner inside Kenan Stadium long after the game was over trying to come to terms with that. A few workers were in the stands scooping up garbage. Diaz didn’t pay attention to them and they didn’t give him a single thought either. Diaz has lost a lot as a head coach. But not like this. Not in consecutive games like this.

A missed field goal. Now a batted pass.

The difference between leading the Coastal Division of the ACC and being almost out of it now.

The feelings of failure he had to feel in the early stages of each game when he was being undressed as a defensive coordinator only to see those games come down to one play and knowing that if he had just made a bigger difference along the way that those single snapshots at the end might not have been as significant.

The knowledge that so many people want to see him fired now because Miami football doesn’t seem to be going anywhere under his leadership with losses mounting on top of losses.

Diaz is human you know. This is absolutely devastating. All those millions he makes don’t mean much right now. He isn’t going shopping at Neiman Marcus with his wife tomorrow.

So yeah, Diaz stood there all alone in only his thoughts and you can only imagine what those might have been.

Nobody but him knows.

Five minutes turned to 10.

Ten minutes turned to 15.

He stood there thinking.

Finally he was summoned to the bus for the ride to the airport.

A lot of fans right now want it to be the last ride to the airport he takes.

But that is not going to happen, not after what we saw in the second half at Kenan Stadium Saturday. There is very little chance that will happen.

“In the years I’ve been doing this to be part of a team that has this mental toughness, resilience, courage that this team has - I’ve never been part of it before,” Diaz said after the game.

Diaz has been known to spin things at times. This was not one of them. This was pain.

North Carolina Coach Mack Brown tried to yuck it up with him at midfield after the game, probably about the greatness of the battle. Diaz wanted no part of that.

“That’s why my heart breaks,” Diaz said. “We just can’t find a play to get them the victory that in my mind they deserve. It’s a play, and as coaches we have to find that play.

“There are mistakes we have to fix, mistakes that as coaches we are accountable to make sure are fixed. … “

A week after getting outgained 151-10 in the first quarter by Virginia, Miami was outgained 176-12 by Carolina early-on Saturday and 275-80 by halftime. Yes, that’s a bigger issue that suggests opponents gaining a sizeable edge in game planning.

But what happened after that was quite remarkable. The coaches went inside at halftime and made a few impactful adjustments. The players pulled together and played every second of the second half like their own lives were on the line, not just the future of their coach.

And the game totally changed on both sides of the ball. Miami ran 26 plays in the first half and 53 in the second half. The Canes outgained North Carolina 341-107 in the second half. And by the time the game was over, Miami actually ended up with more yards than North Carolina did. 421-382.

It’s the magic of sports. There are things that sometimes you just marvel at, don’t try to explain.

Yes, that was Miami driving deep inside North Carolina territory with a chance to tie or win the game as the final seconds wound down.

And this time Diaz didn’t play for the field goal. There was never a thought of spiking the ball to stop the clock.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who suffered through tough moments but drove the offense down the field twice in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, tried to execute a basic RPO play that the Hurricanes have practiced hundreds of times. Get the defense to suck up to stop the run, complete the pass over the top.

Charleston Rambo was lined up on the right side and cut across the middle.

Van Dyke saw him and released the ball.

But Carolina’s Jeremiah Gemmel batted the pass at the line of scrimmage and it eventually landed in the arms of Cedric Gray for an interception. There were six seconds left. The game was over. Just like that. The game was over. Canes lose again.

“There’s a really good team in that locker room,” Diaz said. “We are what our record is, I understand that. But we stay the course, it’ll show.”

The record is now 2-4. That’s bad. There will be a time to evaluate the football program at The U. A lot of conversations have begun behind the scenes. There will be a time to cast judgement on Diaz. But man, now is not it.

Not today.

Not tomorrow either.

You want to know why? Because of how hard that team played under the adversity it faced. They could have quit on Diaz, who was having another really bad day at the office. That’s when you fire a coach. But they did not quit. They played harder. They played better. They showed heart that they might not have even known they had because that effort they showed would have come in handy a bit earlier in the game.

No matter how angry some fans might be, no matter how justified that anger might also be over what has happened to one of the most storied programs of modern day college football over nearly two decades now, now is simply not the time to brandish a sword.

It is not the time to drive it home.

It is not the time to draw blood.

Just six weeks ago, when anybody sized up the ACC in 2021 and the Coastal Division race in particular, the Miami-North Carolina game that was played out here Saturday was circled on every calendar.

So what the heck happened?

On one sideline stood the Hurricanes, loser of five straight games against Power 5 competition, with a head coach firmly on the hot seat in the eyes of the fan base if not the athletic director in just year three of his tenure.

On the other was a North Carolina team that was ranked in the top 10 to start the season who some were now calling the most disappointing team in the country. The offense was underachieving despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Sam Howell and the defense had been porous. The Tar Heels were pretty much out of the Coastal race with three conference losses entering Saturday’s game despite returning 21 of their 22 starters from the end of last season and also adding a Top-15 recruiting class. Brown was so rattled by it all that he has been blaming the media for having too lofty expectations for the Tar Heels.