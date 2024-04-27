The running back is currently on an official visit to Miami and decided to end his search for a new school. Miami also made two in-home visits before his visit to Coral Gables.

Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards on 194 carries, scoring nine touchdowns and averaging 6.1 yards per carry last season. The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas native ran for 2,167 yards in two years for the Beavers.

Miami adds much-needed depth to the running back room with transfers from Don Chaney Jr., Henry Parrish, and Tre'Vonte Citizen departing via the transfer portal.