Oregon State transfer RB Damien Martinez commits to Miami
Miami lands transfer running back Damien Martinez via the transfer portal Saturday evening.
The running back is currently on an official visit to Miami and decided to end his search for a new school. Miami also made two in-home visits before his visit to Coral Gables.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards on 194 carries, scoring nine touchdowns and averaging 6.1 yards per carry last season. The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas native ran for 2,167 yards in two years for the Beavers.
Miami adds much-needed depth to the running back room with transfers from Don Chaney Jr., Henry Parrish, and Tre'Vonte Citizen departing via the transfer portal.
