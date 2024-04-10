Freshmen Cameron "Bobby" Pruitt, Zaquan Patterson, Markel Bell, Cole McConathy, and sophomore Samson Okunlola were all available for the media after spring practice No. 13 Tuesday. Pruitt starts with how he is adjusting to Miami and how he got the nickname "Bobby" (0:18). He talks about what he's learned from linebackers coach Derek Nicholson (1:04), his thoughts of playing against McConathy in high school to now (1:28) and his take on Miami quarterback Cam Ward (2:19). He describes his mentality as that of an undersized linebacker (6-3 195 pounds) (3:07). Pruitt has gained about 20 pounds since being on campus. Pruitt also talks about his excitement to play in his first college spring game (3:47) and how he is utilized at linebacker and special teams (4:17). He also shares his thoughts on veteran linebackers Kiko Mauigoa (4:46) and Wesley Bissainthe (4:57) and how much work he puts in the film room (5:20).

Patterson starts by sharing his thoughts on playing for the hometown Miami Hurricanes and working with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry (0:34). He also shares his thoughts on being a collegiate student-athlete at Miami (1:13) and the competition in the safety room (1:40). Patterson shares his thought process on choosing a college (2:05), and Miami has been in his corner since day one. At the moment, Patterson is playing both safety positions and not playing any nickel corner, but he sees playing the nickel in his future. He was asked what he's learned from watching former Miami safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams (3:11). He described his game as a go-getter but wants to be a player who controls the defense (3:41). He also provided his take on fellow freshman Elija Lofton (3:55). Patterson said he is heavily involved with the special teams units (4:17). He explains why he wears the number 20 (4:45), what he's learned from the veteran safeties on the team (5:03), his excitement for the spring game (5:27) and opening the season in Gainesville (5:39). He points out that Elijah Aroyo, Ray Ray Joseph, Xavier Restrepo, and Jo Jo Trader do a good job in practice and are tough covers.

Markel Bell starts by sharing his perspective on his experience at Miami and why he chose the Hurricanes (0:19). The JUCO transfer from Mississippi stands at 6'8" 3/4 and weighs 340 pounds. Bell, who played basketball in 9th and 10th grade, explained the difference between JUCO and the power-five level (2:18). He is playing left and right tackle and shared his thoughts on Head Coach Mario Cristobal (2:40). He discusses what he needs to work on at his size (3:10) and describes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal as a firecracker (3:25). He also discusses what clicked for him during a game-day visit to Miami last season (4:16) and how Miami is meeting his expectations (4:45). Bell shares his thoughts on playing in his first Miami spring game (5:00) and when he had a growth spurt (5:16), growing from 5'10" to 6'3" from his eighth to ninth-grade year.

Okunlola starts by sharing his recovery process from a torn MCL injury last season. He also shares how his body has changed over the year at Miami (1:42) and currently weighs 327 pounds. The offensive lineman talks about transitioning from tackle to guard (2:23), what he's learned from the team's veterans (2:48), and how the game experience he gained last season will help him in 2024 (3:14). He shares his thoughts on O-Line Coach Mirabal (3:29), how Cristobal has helped in his development (3:55), and teammates Bell (4:20) and Francis Mauigoa (4:44).