Players Restrepo, Porter Jr., and Cooper talk post practice
Miami players Xavier Restrepo, Daryl Porter Jr., and Anez Cooper were made available after spring practice No. 2 Wednesday.
Restrepo explains how he made a one-handed catch over Mishael Powell in practice, adjusting to new quarterbacks, developing chemistry, and shares his thoughts on JoJo Trader and Isaiah Horton.
Best Quote
How he worked through the departure of former quarterback and roommate Tyler Van Dyke:
"He's not my girlfriend or anything, you know. I'm not crying about it. Definitely, he was my guy. I wish all the best of luck to him. He's going to great over there at Wisconsin. But the quarterbacks over here, that came in, get along with them really well. On and off the field, so again I'm just super excited for...what's our next practice? Friday. Super excited for Friday."
Porter Jr. shares thoughts on new defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson, wearing high socks, the receiver room, and cornerback Jadais Richard.
Best Quote
"I can't sleep at night when people catch the ball on me. I just have this mentality to take over once I see other people going down, or people getting the ball caught on them. I feel like I don't let them catch the ball we can still win games."
Cooper comments on Luis Cristobal, Javion Cohen, and Matt Lee at the NFL combine.
Best Quote
On his battles with Rueben Bain:
"We just got done arguing about that, actually. We did the one-on-ones, what that was, the bowl game week, we did one-on-ones and then I got him. Rueben a very good player. He's one of the best freshmen, young guys I done seen, so. Rueben a very a good player. So we waiting on Friday, I think we in shells or something. So we waiting on that to get in pads to do the rematch of our one-on-ones, so. Makes sure y'all tune into that because it's going to be a show, so."
