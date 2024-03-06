Miami players Xavier Restrepo, Daryl Porter Jr., and Anez Cooper were made available after spring practice No. 2 Wednesday.

Restrepo explains how he made a one-handed catch over Mishael Powell in practice, adjusting to new quarterbacks, developing chemistry, and shares his thoughts on JoJo Trader and Isaiah Horton.

Best Quote

How he worked through the departure of former quarterback and roommate Tyler Van Dyke:

"He's not my girlfriend or anything, you know. I'm not crying about it. Definitely, he was my guy. I wish all the best of luck to him. He's going to great over there at Wisconsin. But the quarterbacks over here, that came in, get along with them really well. On and off the field, so again I'm just super excited for...what's our next practice? Friday. Super excited for Friday."