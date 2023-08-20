We took a poll on our premium message board Canes Talk to find out who fans think is the best cornerback in the program's history. Miami has produced some high-level cornerbacks in its history, but the fans have spoken about who is the favorite.

T-3. Brandon Harris

Brandon Harris, Cornerback

Brandon Harris was a four-star prospect coming out of Miami Booker T. Washington. Harris earned 2010 All-ACC second team, 2009 All-ACC first team, 2009 All-America honors, and made the 2009 All-America third team (Associated Press). As a sophomore and junior, Harris started every game for the Hurricanes. As a sophomore, he led the ACC and ranked second nationally in averaging 1.31 passes defended per contest. In his last year, he finished with 44 total tackles (29 solo), one forced fumble, one interception, and team-high ten pass breakups. His brother Tim Harris Jr. is the current running backs coach at Miami.

T-3. Ronnie Lippett

Ronnie Lippett, Cornerback, Miami

Ronnie Lippett was a three-year starter and letter-winner during his days at Miami, and began the great tradition of defensive backs at Miami, including All-Americans Bennie Blades, Bubba McDowell, and Daryl Williams. He finished his UM career with ten career interceptions and added 49 tackles. Among his greatest achievements was a 66-yard interception return in 1981 that helped set up Miami's winning score in a 21-20 victory over arch-rival Florida.

T-3. Duane Starks

Duane Starks, Cornerback

Duane Starks is a Dade County native attending Miami Beach High School and was a two-year starter and kick returner at Miami. During the 1996 and 1997 seasons, Starks accumulated six interceptions as a Hurricane.

2. Antrel Rolle

Antrel Rolle, Cornerback

Antrel Rolle joins Santana Moss in making the poll results at two different positions (cornerback, safety). He was among only four true freshmen who saw extensive action during the 2001 National Championship season. Most were on special teams, but he did get his first collegiate interception against the Washington Huskies. As a sophomore starter in 2002, he earned All-Big East first-team honors as selected by the league’s coaches for his 66 total tackles, six for loss, and two sacks. Rolle was known for shutting down top receivers, such as Pittsburgh’s Larry Fitzgerald, and teams began shying away from passing to his side of the field. But Antrel still accounted for 51 total tackles and two interceptions in 2003. Rolle also had 13 punt returns for 203 yards (a 15.6-yard average). He took one punt back for a 66-yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech in the same game where he returned an interception for a 30-yard TD. In 2004, Rolle was named a consensus first-team All-American, winner of the Jack Tatum Award as the best defensive back in the country, and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

1. Phillip Buchanon

Phillip Buchanan, Cornerback