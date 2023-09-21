Poll Results: Best Miami Football Head Coach of All-Time
Miami had some legendary coaches representing the school in the last 50 years of the program. However, many coaches (Larry Coker, Mark Richt, Jack Harding, Andy Gustafson) did not receive a vote in the poll held on our premium message board Canes Talk. Here's who fans think is the best head coach in the program's history.
4. Dennis Erickson
Dennis Erickson is the only coach ever to win two national championships with the Hurricanes. Erickson coached Miami for six seasons (1989–1994), winning national championships in 1989 and 1991. Erickson's .875 winning percentage (63–9) at Miami is the highest in the program's history. Unfortunately, three losses tarnished his legacy.
In the 1993 Sugar Bowl, Miami played for the defacto national championship against Alabama in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup and was dismantled 34-13.
Miami lost 29-0 (worst bowl loss ever) to Arizona in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl ending the season at 9-3, the first season with fewer than ten wins for Miami since 1985.
In September 1994, the Hurricanes lost, 38–20, to Washington at the Orange Bowl, snapping the Canes' NCAA record 58-game home win streak.
Erickson's head coaching tenure at Miami produced 14 All-Americans, 43 NFL draft picks (including seven first-round picks), an Outland Trophy winner, a Lombardi Trophy winner, and a Heisman Trophy winner.
Erickson's six years at Miami include some of the orange and green's most memorable victories: beating Florida State (Wide Right I) in 1991 and (Wide Right II) in 1992.
3. Butch Davis
Butch Davis is the only coach on this list without a national championship, but he helped to build arguably the best college football team of all time in the 2001 national championship team.
Davis was hired as the head football coach in Miami in January 1995. Davis earned a 51–20 record during his tenure as head coach. During Davis' final year as head coach in 2000, the Hurricanes finished 11–1, their best season since 1992.
The following players were coached or recruited by Davis in his stint at Miami: Ray Lewis (LB), Ed Reed (S), Yatil Green (WR), Kenard Lang (DE), Kenny Holmes (DE), Duane Starks (CB), Edgerrin James (RB), Clinton Portis (RB), Frank Gore (RB), Bubba Franks (TE), Dan Morgan (LB), Damione Lewis (DT), Santana Moss (WR), Reggie Wayne (WR), Bryant McKinnie (OT), Jeremy Shockey (TE), Phillip Buchanon (CB), Mike Rumph (CB), Andre Johnson (WR), Jerome McDougle (DE), Willis McGahee (RB), William Joseph (DT), Sean Taylor (S), Kellen Winslow II (TE), Jonathan Vilma (LB), D.J. Williams (LB), Vernon Carey (OT), Vince Wilfork (DT), Antrel Rolle (CB), and Kelly Jennings (CB).
2. Howard Schnellenberger
Howard Schnellenberger helped establish the brand that is Miami. He led the Hurricanes to its first championship during the 1983 season, and the rest is history.
His 41-16 coaching record is UM's fourth-highest winning percentage (.719). He brought UM into the national spotlight with upset victories over Penn State in 1979 and 1981. Schnellenberger's teams went 25-2 at home at the Orange Bowl.
Schnellenberger revolutionized recruiting South Florida high school talent by building a symbolic "fence around South Florida" and recruiting what's known as the "State of Miami." Under his plan, Schnellenberger's teams took the best from the tri-county area (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach) and neighboring states south of I-4. The strategy is the standard used across college football.
1. Jimmy Johnson
Jimmy Johnson takes the number one spot for Hurricanes fans because he helped to create the swagger in which Miami is known.
Johnson was hired in 1984 and started with an 8–5 record in his first season. In his five years at Miami, Johnson compiled a 52–9 record and appeared in five New Year's Day bowl games, winning one national championship (1987) and losing one to Penn State (1986).
During Coach Johnson's tenure, the Hurricanes set school records for consecutive wins, with 36, and consecutive road victories with 20. Jimmy began Miami's NCAA-record 58-game home winning streak by posting victories in his final 26 games in the Orange Bowl.
Johnson was the cornerstone of the Hurricane football program that personified the team in the 1980s.
