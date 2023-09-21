Miami had some legendary coaches representing the school in the last 50 years of the program. However, many coaches ( Larry Coker , Mark Richt , Jack Harding , Andy Gustafson ) did not receive a vote in the poll held on our premium message board Canes Talk . Here's who fans think is the best head coach in the program's history.

Dennis Erickson is the only coach ever to win two national championships with the Hurricanes. Erickson coached Miami for six seasons (1989–1994), winning national championships in 1989 and 1991. Erickson's .875 winning percentage (63–9) at Miami is the highest in the program's history. Unfortunately, three losses tarnished his legacy.

In the 1993 Sugar Bowl, Miami played for the defacto national championship against Alabama in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup and was dismantled 34-13.

Miami lost 29-0 (worst bowl loss ever) to Arizona in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl ending the season at 9-3, the first season with fewer than ten wins for Miami since 1985.

In September 1994, the Hurricanes lost, 38–20, to Washington at the Orange Bowl, snapping the Canes' NCAA record 58-game home win streak.

Erickson's head coaching tenure at Miami produced 14 All-Americans, 43 NFL draft picks (including seven first-round picks), an Outland Trophy winner, a Lombardi Trophy winner, and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Erickson's six years at Miami include some of the orange and green's most memorable victories: beating Florida State (Wide Right I) in 1991 and (Wide Right II) in 1992.