Miami-Dade and Broward County alone have produced top-tier talents when it comes to the wide receiver position and can make claims for 'Wide Receiver U at different times in the program's history. T.Y. Hilton, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore, Tutu Atwell, Binjimen Victor, Anthony Schwartz, and 2023 NFL draft pick Zay Flowers are just some current NFL players who hail from the two counties that did not play their college ball for the Miami Hurricanes. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk to see who fans think is the best Miami wide receiver of all time.

5. Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver, Miami

Reggie Wayne was named BIG EAST Rookie of the Year and a Sporting News Freshman All American, and 2nd team All-BIG EAST, when he led the Canes 640 yards receiving on 48 catches, the latter breaking Michael Irvin's freshman record of 46. In 1998, he again led Miami with 42 receptions, and was 2nd in receiving yards (629), though he missed two games with a torn ACL. In 1998, he caught 40 passes for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns. In Miami's 2000 season, the senior led the team with 755 yards receiving and a 17.6 yards per catch average on 43 receptions. His ten touchdowns are tied for second-most all-time behind Irvin's record of 11 in 1986. Wayne finished his career as the school's leader in total receptions with 173, a close second to Santana Moss in yards receiving (2,510), and is tied for 3rd in career touchdowns with 20. He holds the school record for consecutive games with a reception in 36 straight games.

4. Eddie Brown

Eddie Brown, Wide Receiver, Miami

Miami native Eddie Brown was a member of the 1983 Miami Hurricane football team, which led the University of Miami to its first-ever National Championship title. In the following year, he was named a consensus first-team All-American. Brown was also the first wide receiver to cross the 1,000 yards receiving mark in the history of the University of Miami. Among the 1000 yards, 220 were tallied in a single match on ten catches against Boston College in the famous ‘Hail Flutie’ game. Brown left the University of Miami as the career leader in receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions. He is the father of future NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Brown.

3. Santana Moss

Santana Moss, Wide Receiver, Miami

Santana Moss is the school career leader in all-purpose yards (4,402 yards), receiving yards (2,546), punt return yards (1,196), and career punts returned for touchdowns (6). He set an NCAA record in 2000 with 4 punt returns for touchdowns on the year. That year, he also set the school single-season record for punt return yards (655). He led Miami in receptions and receiving yards in 1999 (54 for 899 yards), and in receptions in 2000 (45), and is tied with Irvin for third in most career pass receptions with 143 catches. He also tied a school record with three pass receptions for touchdowns against Rutgers in 1998. Santana was named the 2000 BIG EAST Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Year, the only player in league history to win both awards. He was named First Team All-BIG EAST in 1999 and 2000 (unanimous choice), and 2nd team in 1998. In 1999, he was named a Biletnikoff Award semi-finalist and in his senior season, he finished 7th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

2. Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver, Miami

As a senior at Miami Senior High, Andre Johnson showed the ability to make big plays scoring 15 touchdowns on just 31 receptions while tallying 908 yards. Johnson was named All-State and a 1998 Parade All-American. After redshirting in 1999, and seeing limited action in 2000, Johnson claimed the starting job in his third season. He finished 2001 with 44 receptions for 881 yards (20 yards per catch) and ten touchdowns. Johnson was named co-MVP, with quarterback Ken Dorsey, of the 2002 Rose Bowl National Championship game where he caught 7 passes for 199 yards, a Miami Bowl record, and two touchdowns as the Canes claimed their fifth National Championship with a 37-14 rout of Nebraska. One of his many highlight games during 2001 was against Florida State where he caught five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 49-27 blowout victory over the Noles. In 2002, Johnson caught 52 passes and amassed 1,092 yards (21 yards-per catch), and nine touchdowns, joining Brown as the only Canes receivers, at that time, to gain over 1,000 yards in a season. His 193 yards on six catches against Virginia Tech is the fourth most receiving yards in a game by a Hurricane. Andre ended his Miami days with 92 catches for 1,831 yards, the fifth-highest career total, and a career average of 19.9 yards per catch. His 20 receiving touchdowns are tied, with Wayne, for third-most in school history, trailing only Irvin (26) and Lamar Thomas (23).

1. Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin, Wide Receiver, Miami