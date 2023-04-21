Spring football revealed much about the future of the Miami Hurricanes football program. The 2023 class will be a force to be reckoned with and depth concerns at certain position groups will be a topic of conversation. What we also realize is there will be position battles to look forward to in the summer.

Backup Quarterback

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Most Hurricanes fans were hoping that Jacurri Brown advanced as a passer this spring. Based on what we saw in the spring game we saw no evidence of that. The sophomore went 5-of-11 for 55 yards in the first half in the spring game when tackling was allowed (but not on the quarterback of course). To his defense, he was playing with offensive linemen that outside of Samson Okunlola, Ryan Rodriguez, and maybe Michael McLaughlin, will likely not see game action during this season, and maybe ever. The second-team defensive line was dominant in the spring game generating pressure and recordings several sacks. It would be interesting to see what Brown would do with the first offensive line. Emory Williams was one of those pleasant surprises during the spring game. No one was expecting him to impress to the level that he did last Friday night. He went four-for-four for 42 yards in the first half and threw the longest touchdown pass of the evening to Nathaniel Joseph.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRoYW5pZWwgSm9zZXBoIGhhcyBUT1AtTk9UQ0ggU1BFRUQuIPCf mLPwn5KoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmF5cmF5dGhh Ym95P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYXlyYXl0aGFib3k8L2E+IDxi cj48YnI+NzkteWFyZCBURCBmb3IgdGhlIGZyZXNobWFuLiBUaGlzIGlzIHdo eSB5b3UgcmVjcnVpdCBTb3V0aCBGbG9yaWRhIHRhbGVudC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05IUTVoNTFsVzciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSFE1 aDUxbFc3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVz X2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19j b3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDcwNTgxNzAzMDc1NDMwNDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

This job is of course Brown's to lose, but if Williams continues to gain a strong understanding of the playbook and if Brown stays stagnant, then the freshman may have a shot.

Offensive Tackle

Jalen Rivers, Offensive Lineman, Miami

When we take a broad look at the starting offensive line positions we can pencil in Matt Lee at center, and Javion Cohen and Anez Cooper at the guard positions. The question is about the offensive tackle position. Jalen Rivers and Francis Mauigoa were the starting tackles in the spring game but those spots are not guaranteed. Both had their ups and downs in the spring game so the potential for movement along the O-Line is certainly a reality. Rivers, the third-year player is making the move from the guard position and it seems to still be in an adjustment period for him. Mauigoa has been impressive all spring but has yet to play his first college-level game. Zion Nelson will definitely have a say on the tackle position come summer. Nelson was present at the spring game but did not play due to still recovering from his knee injury. He was seen without a brace on his knee during the spring game and did not walk with any limp which is a positive sign. Nelson started all 13 games as a freshman and has a total of 32 starts under his belt.

RB3

What's clear is Henry Parrish and Don Chaney are the one-two punch at running back. But like many football teams, that third running back will be important, especially with the given injury history of Parrish and Chaney. The contenders are Tre'vonte Citizen (still recovering from a significant knee injury), and freshmen Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson Jr. Terrell Walden got some burn in the spring game, but I think it is safe to say that he will play more of an emergency role if the top-five backs go down with an injury. This battle seemingly rests on the condition of Citizen who was present at the spring game, but walking with a brace on his knee and had a significant limp. Johnson missing spring hurts his chances because at 5'11" and 182 pounds, he might not be ready to take significant punishment at the college level. Otherwise, my wager would go with Fletcher (6'1" and 225 pounds) making a significant jump in year one. Much like his classmates, Mauigoa, Rueben Bain, and Nathaniel Joseph, I see Fletcher making an impact this season.



WR4

Isaiah Horton, Wide Receiver, Miami

Miami's top three receivers going into the 2023 season are Colbie Young, Jacolby George, and Xavier Restrepo. The big question is who will be that fourth wide receiver? The contenders are Isaiah Horton, Brashard Smith, Frank Ladson, Michael Redding III, Robby Washington, and Joseph. Ladson and Redding III did not do themselves any favors by not being available for some part of the spring and being absent in the spring game due to injuries. The vacancies left room for others to show what they can do and many took advantage of their opportunity. Horton definitely has the look of a player that should be on the field and he showed what he can do in the spring game hauling two catches for 40 yards in the first half. Joseph was explosive with the football and already seems like Miami's biggest big-play threat. Ray Ray will be hard to keep off the field. Washington seems to be ahead of the curb in his development and will push for playing time as well. Smith wasn't targeted much in the spring game but coaches have said that he's made significant progress. As of now, Horton seems he will win the job, but Joseph will find a way to make plays and will threaten to take someone's spot.

TE1

Jaleel Skinner, Tight End, Miami