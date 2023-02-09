Potential Replacements for Miami at Linebackers Coach
The hiring of new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry caused a ripple effect this morning with the exit of co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Charlie Strong.
Strong's departure leaves Miami with yet another opening on the coaching staff, adding to vacancies at offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and wide receivers coach.
Here are options available to Miami to fill the role left by Strong.
Sabbath Joseph
If Miami wanted to look in-house, a viable candidate is already in the building with linebacker analyst Sabbath Joseph.
Joseph is a Miami Central alum who coached at the local power and is also the brother of current head coach Jube Joseph. He was vital in the recruitment of top 100 pass rusher Rueben Bain. His connection to Central further helps solidify that pipeline, on top of his relationships throughout the rest of Miami-Dade County.
He also already has an idea of what head coach Mario Cristobal wants from a work ethic perspective, as well as with recruiting. He also has a familiarity with the linebackers coming back as well as the four 2023 signees, easing the coaching transition.
Tommy Restivo
Restivo would likely be a hire influenced by Guidry. The two coached together at McNeese State when Guidry was the head coach and Restivo was the defensive coordinator for a season.
His last stop was as the defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at UMass. He spent three seasons there. He also spent time at Florida, Louisville, South Carolina State, and USF, ironically for a large portion of time under Strong.
He helped develop future NFL star linebacker Darius Leonard during his time at South Carolina State and won a National Championship at Florida in 2009 as a defensive quality control analyst.
Anthony Campanile
Campanile was a rumored candidate for the defensive coordinator vacancy, but he could still be in the cards to join the staff.
The addition of Campanile would be huge for recruiting the northeast, as he was a mainstay at powehouse Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey for five years before he moved on to Rutgers. There is a prior relationship with Cristobal and Campanile from their time at Rutgers together when Campanile was a player.
It would be an easy move for Campanile, who is currently the linebacker coach for the Miami Dolphins, from a location perspective and that before jumping to the NFL, he spent eight years in the college ranks at Michigan, Boston College and Rutgers.
This would be a solid hire for the fact that he is a proven recruiter, has NFL pedigree and could be in line to take the defensive coordinator role if Guidry ever left.
Jamar Chaney
This is a name coming out of left field but it would be a fit in so many ways. Jamar Chaney is currently a linebacker analyst at Florida but he is much more than his title.
Chaney has never actually led a room in college football but he has been a recruiting ace in the SEC at both Florida and his alma mater Mississippi State. He is seen as one of the rising stars in the college football coaching ranks and is just 36-years old. That youth would be a connector for the players in the program and potential prospects.
A Florida native, he spent time as the head coach at his alma mater St. Lucie Centennial where he coached the team to a playoff appearance and put himself in a position to make the jump to college. He also has an NFL background, playing five years in the league.
Miami head strength coach Aaron Field and assistant strength coach Rodney Prince actually played college ball with Chaney, so there is familiarity at Miami with him, as well.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook