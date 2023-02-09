The hiring of new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry caused a ripple effect this morning with the exit of co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Charlie Strong. Strong's departure leaves Miami with yet another opening on the coaching staff, adding to vacancies at offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and wide receivers coach. Here are options available to Miami to fill the role left by Strong.

Sabbath Joseph

If Miami wanted to look in-house, a viable candidate is already in the building with linebacker analyst Sabbath Joseph. Joseph is a Miami Central alum who coached at the local power and is also the brother of current head coach Jube Joseph. He was vital in the recruitment of top 100 pass rusher Rueben Bain. His connection to Central further helps solidify that pipeline, on top of his relationships throughout the rest of Miami-Dade County. He also already has an idea of what head coach Mario Cristobal wants from a work ethic perspective, as well as with recruiting. He also has a familiarity with the linebackers coming back as well as the four 2023 signees, easing the coaching transition.

Tommy Restivo

Restivo would likely be a hire influenced by Guidry. The two coached together at McNeese State when Guidry was the head coach and Restivo was the defensive coordinator for a season. His last stop was as the defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at UMass. He spent three seasons there. He also spent time at Florida, Louisville, South Carolina State, and USF, ironically for a large portion of time under Strong. He helped develop future NFL star linebacker Darius Leonard during his time at South Carolina State and won a National Championship at Florida in 2009 as a defensive quality control analyst.

Anthony Campanile

Campanile was a rumored candidate for the defensive coordinator vacancy, but he could still be in the cards to join the staff. The addition of Campanile would be huge for recruiting the northeast, as he was a mainstay at powehouse Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey for five years before he moved on to Rutgers. There is a prior relationship with Cristobal and Campanile from their time at Rutgers together when Campanile was a player. It would be an easy move for Campanile, who is currently the linebacker coach for the Miami Dolphins, from a location perspective and that before jumping to the NFL, he spent eight years in the college ranks at Michigan, Boston College and Rutgers. This would be a solid hire for the fact that he is a proven recruiter, has NFL pedigree and could be in line to take the defensive coordinator role if Guidry ever left.

Jamar Chaney