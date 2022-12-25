Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is still expected to sign with Miami, but until then, the cornerback room has two defensive backs that can be lockdown for the University of Miami in Damari Brown and Robert Stafford. Stafford, athlete, from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, FL, is the type of player that could elevate the play of the defensive back room overall. He’s the type of athlete that can also play the safety position if needed.

Stafford is a playmaker. He not only has the ability to locate the football, but has the athleticism to take it the distance. The 2023 talent is great at returning kicks as he took several for touchdowns throughout his high school career. He has excellent ball skills putting in work as a wide receiver in his senior season. "That’s one the most electric players in football," said Hea Coach Mario Cristobal during the Early Signing Day press conference. “That guy does it all. He’s like Spiderman. He’s catching balls all over the place, as a receiver, as a DB, as a return specialist. Awesome to be around these families. He’s incredible.”

Pro Comparison: Patrick Peterson