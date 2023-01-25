Pro Comparison: Offensive Tackle - Frankie Tinilau
Miami needed to get bigger on the offensive line moving forward and you can tell that was a point of emphasis on the trail this cycle starting with the early commitment from Frankie Tinilau.
The 6'6" 330 Samoan will add the physical traits the room needs but also the aggressive mentality that Coach Mario Cristobal wishes to establish.
Tinilau is built differently even among other power-five prospects. His long arms and incredible power make him a force to be reckoned with.
While playing his junior season alongside his father in Australia, he began to catch the attention of Miami's staff which led to him committing early and moving to the states to further his career at La Salle High School in Miami.
Some would say he's not a polished product but I view it as Coach Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal having a fresh piece of clay they can mold in their image. During his time at La Salle, he was playing left tackle and was showing his dominance in the running game as early as game one.
He has incredible power and striking ability with his long arms and motor. While he is listed as a tackle, I do believe Tinilau will start off at offensive guard and be a force in the running game, and if he continues to develop maybe kick back out later in his career. A very similar frame to Canes freshman Anez Cooper who flashed in 2022 with his power.
"We offered Frankie before there was real film on him," said Cristobal on early national signing day.
"As an offensive line coach, Coach Mirabal's got an unbelievable set of lens. He can really project very well. And watching those movements of his workouts on tape, the way he could bend and come out of his hips. Big guys have a hard time stepping, he can get his ankles in the ground while fully bending and dropping his lower half down. And then coming out of those hips and being explosive and showing great balance and body control as he slides and anchors and uses his hands. Another awesome young man."
Pro Comparison: Mike Lupati
Mike Lupati might have gone to a small school like Idaho but he is anything but small at 6'5" and 331 pounds the offensive guard via American Samoa was a force on the football field and regarded as one of the best-run blockers during his time in the NFL.
With Tinilau having a similar frame at 6'6 330 and the same tenacity as his fellow Samoan, we can easily picture him developing into one of the country's premier guards under the tutelage of coaches Mirabal and Cristobal.
Lupati was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010 where he made the NFL All-Rookie team and never looked back as he earned four Pro Bowl selections and two-time All-Pro.
