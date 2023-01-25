Miami needed to get bigger on the offensive line moving forward and you can tell that was a point of emphasis on the trail this cycle starting with the early commitment from Frankie Tinilau. The 6'6" 330 Samoan will add the physical traits the room needs but also the aggressive mentality that Coach Mario Cristobal wishes to establish.

Tinilau is built differently even among other power-five prospects. His long arms and incredible power make him a force to be reckoned with. While playing his junior season alongside his father in Australia, he began to catch the attention of Miami's staff which led to him committing early and moving to the states to further his career at La Salle High School in Miami. Some would say he's not a polished product but I view it as Coach Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal having a fresh piece of clay they can mold in their image. During his time at La Salle, he was playing left tackle and was showing his dominance in the running game as early as game one. He has incredible power and striking ability with his long arms and motor. While he is listed as a tackle, I do believe Tinilau will start off at offensive guard and be a force in the running game, and if he continues to develop maybe kick back out later in his career. A very similar frame to Canes freshman Anez Cooper who flashed in 2022 with his power.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zMDArIGxicyBnZXR0aW5nIHVwIHRoZXJlISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby96ZGtnTnNCSWJqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vemRrZ05z QkliajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFua2llIFRpbmlsYXUgKEBGcmFua2ll VGluaWxhdSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GcmFua2ll VGluaWxhdS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5ODM3MjA5NDAzMDYxNDUzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"We offered Frankie before there was real film on him," said Cristobal on early national signing day. "As an offensive line coach, Coach Mirabal's got an unbelievable set of lens. He can really project very well. And watching those movements of his workouts on tape, the way he could bend and come out of his hips. Big guys have a hard time stepping, he can get his ankles in the ground while fully bending and dropping his lower half down. And then coming out of those hips and being explosive and showing great balance and body control as he slides and anchors and uses his hands. Another awesome young man."

Pro Comparison: Mike Lupati