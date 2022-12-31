Miami did a great job of addressing the linebacker position with the 2023 recruiting class. The additions will certainly upgrade the defense with speed, agility, and power. One of the linebacker additions that epitomizes all three of those aforementioned traits is Raul “Popo” Aguirre. The interior linebacker can do it all and projects similarly to an NFL Pro Bowler.

Aguirre has tremendous ball skills playing on both sides of the football at Whitewater High School in Georgia. Along with his defensive prowess, “Popo” lined up at wide receiver and caught the ball with regularity. He has exceptional ball skills and is one the best middle linebackers that can cover in the entire country. Aguirre is an all-around linebacker that can play all the linebacker positions at a high level as well as come off the edge to pass rush. The four-star prospect is a smart player that is rarely out of position in run defense. He’s patient on the edge, does not over-commit, and is a sure tackler. He does a great job of shedding and swimming over blockers to get to the football. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker with versatility that knows no bounds.

"Big, physical, guy, said Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "Downhill player. Defensive player of the year in the region. I think he's up to minimum 235-plus. When we first got here he came for the first junior day. We were in love with Popo. The connection with family. [Alex] Mirabal knowing him from way back. The way he plays, his style of play. A ball of energy. He is off the charts."

Pro Comparison: Demario Davis