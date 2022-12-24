The Miami 2023 class failed to land a running back for most of the year...until this past week. Miami kicked off its week by landing four-star speedster Christopher Johnson and coupled that with adding one of the best backs in the nation in Mark Fletcher. See how Johnson compares to an NFL great.

Christopher Johnson is lightning in a bottle. Speed, speed, and more speed are what Miami fans will see from the track star. Johnson is widely considered the fastest running back in Florida and the four-star is ultra-explosive once he puts his foot in the ground. He is also an impressive pass catcher as well as he is so talented that he could play as a full-time receiver. "CJ" is a versatile player that will give opposing defenses nightmares for years to come.

“As explosive as it gets,” said Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the Early Signing Day Press Conference. “Touch the ball find the crease and gone. Also excellent out of the backfield. Track star, going to run track here at the University of Miami. Known Chris a long time since he came to camp.”

Pro Comparison: Chris Johnson

A kind of easy comparison as both have the same name, but the similarities are very similar. Chris Johnson holds the third-fastest time 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history at 4.24. Very similar frame to the Miami signee as Johnson’s are 5’11” at about 180 pounds. Chris Johnson was a two-star prospect by Rivals from Olympia High School in Orlando, FL from the 2004 class. Johnson was part of Olympia's High School track team that won the 4x100 meter relay that won the national championship.