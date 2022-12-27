Pro Comparison: Tight End - Riley Williams
The tight end position at Miami is the most consistent at the university in over 20 years. Miami has had 21 tight ends selected in the NFL Draft.
Bubba Franks was the first tight end drafted in the first round of the draft in 2000 and since then Miami had four more tight ends drafted in the first round (Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow Jr., Greg Olsen, and David Njoku).
Riley Williams has a chance to be one of the next great players at the position. See he compares to an NFL great.
Is a big long-striding target at 6’7” and 230 pounds. The IMG Academy tight end runs good routes and is always looking to rack up yards after the catch. He uses his size to box out defenders for the football and is rarely beaten on fade routes. He’s a willing blocker that is not afraid to get dirty in the run game.
“Riley was elite playing as a big wide receiver that just kept growing and growing so he had to move a little bit closer to the ball,” Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the Early Signing day press conference.
Pro Comparison: Jimmy Graham
One of the University of Miami greats at the position has a very similar frame to the 2023 signee from IMG. Jimmy Graham and Williams are the same height at 6'7" but Graham is greater in weight at about 30 pounds. Williams will likely put on the pounds to be nearly identical to Graham.
Graham was a third-round NFL draft pick in 2010 and was a five-time pro bowler including being named an All-Pro in 2013. He tallied 713 receptions for 8.506 yards and 85 touchdowns.
At "The U" Graham was a double-athlete playing basketball and football and was a double major in marketing and management. Graham played mostly basketball during his collegiate career playing under Head Coach Frank Haith. He played only one year of college football in 2009 where he had 17 receptions for 213 yards and five touchdowns.
Williams like Graham played basketball in high school and served as a two-sport star during his prep years in Oregon.
