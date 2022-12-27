The tight end position at Miami is the most consistent at the university in over 20 years. Miami has had 21 tight ends selected in the NFL Draft. Bubba Franks was the first tight end drafted in the first round of the draft in 2000 and since then Miami had four more tight ends drafted in the first round (Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow Jr., Greg Olsen, and David Njoku).

Riley Williams has a chance to be one of the next great players at the position. See he compares to an NFL great. Is a big long-striding target at 6’7” and 230 pounds. The IMG Academy tight end runs good routes and is always looking to rack up yards after the catch. He uses his size to box out defenders for the football and is rarely beaten on fade routes. He’s a willing blocker that is not afraid to get dirty in the run game.

“Riley was elite playing as a big wide receiver that just kept growing and growing so he had to move a little bit closer to the ball,” Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the Early Signing day press conference.

Pro Comparison: Jimmy Graham