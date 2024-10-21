QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

in other news
Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals
Bowl Projections After Week 8
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU
Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character
Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches
Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week
in other news
Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals
Bowl Projections After Week 8
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU
Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State
Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week) and Sam Brown Jr. (Receiver of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees after Miami's 52-45 win at Louisville, which was announced Monday afternoon. Ward receives the conference honor for the fifth time this season. The weekly accolade marks Brown’s first as a Hurricane.
Ward is the first Miami quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in seven consecutive games. The Washington State transfer is among the top two contenders for the Heisman Trophy (Ashton Jeanty).
Ward led Miami with 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes in last Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
Brown had three receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown against Louisville.
Brown scored on a 49-yard touchdown catch and had a 59-yard catch-and-run to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
The Hurricanes finished the game with 538 yards of total offense, marking the fourth time that Miami registered 50-plus points this season, a school record.
No. 6 Miami hosts rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- PRO