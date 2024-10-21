QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

Ward is the first Miami quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in seven consecutive games. The Washington State transfer is among the top two contenders for the Heisman Trophy ( Ashton Jeanty ).

Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week) and Sam Brown Jr. (Receiver of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees after Miami's 52-45 win at Louisville , which was announced Monday afternoon. Ward receives the conference honor for the fifth time this season. The weekly accolade marks Brown’s first as a Hurricane.

Ward led Miami with 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes in last Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Brown had three receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown against Louisville.

Brown scored on a 49-yard touchdown catch and had a 59-yard catch-and-run to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

The Hurricanes finished the game with 538 yards of total offense, marking the fourth time that Miami registered 50-plus points this season, a school record.

No. 6 Miami hosts rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.