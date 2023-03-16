Fifth-seeded Miami will face 12th-seeded Drake in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about Miami's opponent.

Drake (27-7, 15-5)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Mascot: Bulldogs

How they got in: Tournament champions of the Missouri Valley Conference

Notable Alumni: Jeremy Piven (actor), Zach Johnson (golfer), Syleena Johnson (Singer)

Drake makes its sixth NCAA tournament appearance with the last coming in 2021. The Bulldogs defeated Wichita State in the play-in round and advanced as an 11-seed to play 6th-seeded USC. The tournament win was the school's first in 50 years. Drake would fall to the Trojans 72-56.

Drake's season

Drake finished second in the MVC to Bradley in the regular season. The Bulldogs have won nine of its last ten games with its last loss were to the hands of Bradley 73-61, clinching the regular season title. Drake shot just 38.1 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three that night. Bradley shot 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

Drake would get its revenge in the MVC tournament. It would be a complete flip of shooting percentage as Drake shot 56 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the three-point range. Bradley shot 34.5 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.