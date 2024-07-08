Radakovich Appointed to NCAA Division I FBS Oversight Committee
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee.
Radakovich is one of 17 members on the committee and will serve as its Atlantic Coast Conference representative. His four-year term commences on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2028.
The committee ensures that appropriate oversight of football for FBS is maintained, enhances the sport's development, and makes recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football. The committee prioritizes enhancing the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically) and, in doing so, promotes student-athletes' personal growth and leadership development. The committee also collaborates and works with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes.
In addition, the committee supervises procedures for licensing postseason bowls and provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
