With 30 offers to choose from, 2023 American Heritage (Fla.) cornerback Damari Brown cut his list of favorites to four Wednesday night naming Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, and Miami. The four favorites coincide with the four official visits taken.

RANKING THE CONTENDERS

No. 1 MIAMI

Being from South Florida with legacy ties to the Hurricanes’ 1987 national championship team (Selwyn Brown), the clear leader is Miami. Brown has taken numerous visits to Miami with the Canes hosting him on an official Sept. 24.

IN HIS WORDS

“Miami gives me a genuine feeling; it feels like a second home. They are in constant communication. They make me feel like a priority. I know I am needed there.”

The only potential drawback for Miami is what is becoming a crowded secondary in the 2023 class. Miami has cornerback verbal commitments from five-star Cormani McClain, and four-stars Robert Stafford and Antione Jackson, who just reclassified to join the group.

No. 2 ALABAMA

Every year Alabama is in the running for a national championship and follows that play up on the field sending their guys to the NFL. The added draw in Tuscaloosa is Nick Saban. The love coach Saban gets as a head coach is equally respected for his work with defensive backs.

IN HIS WORDS

“They have a stout history of talent coming out of there at corner. They are up there every year. Year in and year out they are a top program in the nation.”

The Tide, much like Miami, is loading up in the secondary in this cycle. Bama has verbal commitments at corner in four-stars Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Caleb Downs.

No. 3 FLORIDA STATE

If the decision was solely based on early playing time and need, Florida State would be atop the leader board. The Seminoles have two defensive backs committed to this class, three-stars Ja’Bril Rawls and Kenton Kirkland. There is excitement for the FSU program among recruits, but more momentum has been swinging in Miami’s favor.

IN HIS WORDS

“Coach (Mike) Norvell, I love his fight and how he is tying that into the program. At FSU, there is a chance to start as a freshman.”

No. 4 CLEMSON

There were two glaring needs Clemson wanted to address in the 2023 class, and they have accomplished their mission tying four defensive ends and six defensive backs to this cycle. Clemson may be an ideal fit for Brown, but does head coach Dabo Swinney and Co. want to take another defensive back in this class?

IN HIS WORDS

“All around, that program is second to none. If I go to Clemson, I am in good hands there.”