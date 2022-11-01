The best rivalry in college football is back this week and Miami has taken four of the last five against their most hated rival, the Florida State Seminoles. We take a look back and rank the last five Miami-Florida State games.

1. 2017 - Miami (24) @ Florida State (20)

This was an absolute classic. Not only did it come down to the wire and give us a signature moment in this rivalry, but it broke a streak of seven straight losses against FSU while doing it in Tallahassee and kept early season momentum going in what was a 10-win season for Miami. Quarterback Malik Rosier became a name to remember behind his 285 total yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Darrell Langham became a program hero on his 23-yard contested game-winning score with six seconds remaining. This led to a four-game win streak in the series for Miami.

2. 2018 - Florida State (27) @ Miami (28)

Another late victory, this one was of the comeback variety. Miami roared back from a 27-7 deficit, all within a span of a quarter, to sneak out with a 28-27 win. The defense was special, allowing just 200 yards of offense and getting to FSU quarterback Deondre Francois six times. The passing attack was huge in this game, as N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdowns to Jeff Thomas, Lawerence Cager (2) and finally a game-winning 41-yard score to tight end Brevin Jordan. The defense shut down FSU after going up at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Miami earned their second win in a row against the Seminoles, this time at home in Miami.

3. 2020 - Florida State (10) @ Miami (52)

The 2020 game was an absolute beat down and one of the largest deficits in the rivalry's history. Miami forced three interceptions from three different quarterbacks, including current starter Jordan Travis, and allowed just 330 yards of total offense. Miami quarterback D'Eriq King had arguably his signature game as a Hurricane here with 332 total yads and two touchdowns while running backs Cam Harris and Don Chaney Jr. scored two touchdowns each on the ground. Miami played a perfect game as the offense had a balanced 500 yards (300 passing, 200 rushing), and the defense forced turnovers and six sacks. The game was over early as Miami was up 38-3 at halftime. This was the final of four straight wins.

4. 2019 - Miami (27) @ Florida State (10)

The Miami defense was probably at its best in years this season as they had nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, grabbed two interceptions, and held FSU to 203 total yards of offense. Future first-round pick Greg Rousseau had four sacks and five tackles for loss. The offense was solid in this one. Flame-out quarterback Jaren Williams kept up the trend of a different quarterback beating FSU every year and had 313 yards and two scores. At the same time, wide receivers Jeff Thomas and Dee Wiggins combined for nearly half the passing offense with eight receptions, 158 yards and Williams' two touchdown passes. This win put Miami back over .500 and was a similar season to what Miami is going through in 2022.

5. 2021 - Miami (28) @ Florida State (31)