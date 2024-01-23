Miami spring football is about a month away. The Hurricanes have added plenty of players to their roster and have lost several via the transfer portal. Miami has officially lost 14 players to transfer and added 10 players to the roster. There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five players on offense. This is the first of a series in which CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players.

5. Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) sets up to block in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.

When Rivers announced his return to Miami, it was a significant step in continuing the offensive line success from last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 12th in pass block and 35th in run block in FBS college football. Jalen Rivers was the highest-graded offensive lineman in offensive grade with 74.1, just behind Matt Lee, who will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Francis Mauigoa had the highest run block grade (70.7), and Anez Cooper had the highest pass block grade (78.4) among returners, but the combination of both blocking aspects gives Rivers the nod as the fifth-best player on offense.

4. Wide Receiver Jacolby George

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George (3) runs to the endzone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Boston.

Jacolby George saw a massive jump in production in the 2023 season. He made 12 starts and racked up 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at Florida State, including a long of 85 yards for a touchdown. George ranked second in receiving with a 75.4 grade. His big-play ability makes him a dangerous offensive option for the Hurricanes.



3. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo runs in for a touch down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Xavier Restrepo is the most valuable receiver on the roster for the Miami Hurricanes. He started in all 13 games and was the first-team All-ACC selection. Restrepo set the single-season record with 85 receptions and became only the sixth 1,000-yard pass-catcher in program history with 1,092 in 2023.

"X" led the team with in offensive grade (87.4), receiving grade (89), and a drop grade (83), according to PFF. Restrepo's value as a pass catcher should not be understated.

2. Running back Mark Fletcher

Miami's Mark Fletcher, Jr. during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept.1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Although Mark Fletcher will not be available for spring practice due to an injury suffered in the Pinstripe Bowl, he had to be ranked as one of the top offensive players going into spring practice. PFF graded Fletcher with the highest marks on offense (83.9), rushing (84.9), fumbling (74.3), and run block (71.6) among all Miami running backs from last season. Despite missing three games last season due to injury, Fletcher led the team in carries (105) and ranked second in rushing yards (514). The freshman averaged 4.9 per carry and led all backs with seven receptions for 62 yards. Fletcher's power and speed put him near the top of Miami's offensive players.

1. Cam Ward

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif.