Ranking the top five Miami players on offense going into spring
Miami spring football is about a month away. The Hurricanes have added plenty of players to their roster and have lost several via the transfer portal.
Miami has officially lost 14 players to transfer and added 10 players to the roster.
There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five players on offense.
This is the first of a series in which CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players.
5. Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers
When Rivers announced his return to Miami, it was a significant step in continuing the offensive line success from last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 12th in pass block and 35th in run block in FBS college football.
Jalen Rivers was the highest-graded offensive lineman in offensive grade with 74.1, just behind Matt Lee, who will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
Francis Mauigoa had the highest run block grade (70.7), and Anez Cooper had the highest pass block grade (78.4) among returners, but the combination of both blocking aspects gives Rivers the nod as the fifth-best player on offense.
4. Wide Receiver Jacolby George
Jacolby George saw a massive jump in production in the 2023 season. He made 12 starts and racked up 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.
George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at Florida State, including a long of 85 yards for a touchdown.
George ranked second in receiving with a 75.4 grade. His big-play ability makes him a dangerous offensive option for the Hurricanes.
3. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
Xavier Restrepo is the most valuable receiver on the roster for the Miami Hurricanes. He started in all 13 games and was the first-team All-ACC selection.
Restrepo set the single-season record with 85 receptions and became only the sixth 1,000-yard pass-catcher in program history with 1,092 in 2023.
"X" led the team with in offensive grade (87.4), receiving grade (89), and a drop grade (83), according to PFF.
Restrepo's value as a pass catcher should not be understated.
2. Running back Mark Fletcher
Although Mark Fletcher will not be available for spring practice due to an injury suffered in the Pinstripe Bowl, he had to be ranked as one of the top offensive players going into spring practice.
PFF graded Fletcher with the highest marks on offense (83.9), rushing (84.9), fumbling (74.3), and run block (71.6) among all Miami running backs from last season.
Despite missing three games last season due to injury, Fletcher led the team in carries (105) and ranked second in rushing yards (514). The freshman averaged 4.9 per carry and led all backs with seven receptions for 62 yards.
Fletcher's power and speed put him near the top of Miami's offensive players.
1. Cam Ward
The transfer from Washington State makes Miami an instant playoff contender. Cam Ward passed for 3,735 yards with a 66.6 completion percentage last year with the Cougars. His 25-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio measured as a 145.4 QB rating.
Ward ranked 19th in the nation in interception percentage while playing behind a line that ranked 79th in pass block, according to PFF.
Ward led the Cougars to a 42 percent third down conversion percentage and 66 percent red zone touchdown percentage. Ward also scored eight rushing touchdowns last season. Ward gets the top spot because he is a chain mover who can get the job done with his arm or his legs.
