RB with 24 offers eyes picking up Hurricane offer at Paradise
Rockledge (Fla.) High School RB Jalen Mitchell is excited to prove himself at Paradise Camp tomorrow.“I’ve been there a few times including last year’s Paradise Camp - I really liked the drills we ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news