Mario Cristobal did not waste much time in finding a replacement for defensive coordinator Kevin Steele who made a return to Alabama this week. Miami announced Tuesday that Lance Guidry would take Steele’s place. Here's a look at what to expect from Guidry and the Miami defense.

Defensive Back Focus

Guidry will bring a focus to the defensive backs as he played the position at FBS school McNeese St. in the early 90s. He should further develop safety Kamren Kinchens to even higher heights and get the most out of former five-star safety James Williams. He will also have the opportunity to further develop new Hurricane cornerbacks Davonte Brown and Terry Roberts as well as mold new recruits Damari Brown, Kaleb Spencer, and Robert Stafford.

Success despite lack of offense

At his most recent stop at Marshall, Guidry put up impressive numbers despite playing with a subpar offense. In 2022, the Thundering Herd defense was ranked in the top ten in eight different categories including the best in the country on third down. The Marshall offense ranked 122nd last season.

Guidry is a coach that is known to make adjustments based on personnel and the opposition’s scheme. The Marshall defense put up impressive numbers as his cornerbacks Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham combined for nine interceptions last season. Guidry runs a 4-2-5 which gives him the versatility to provide a variety of different looks. It’s a scheme that generally has two down linemen in the middle with the opportunity to have edge rushers drop into coverage if needed. It is a scheme that will require players to tackle in space, an area that Miami has struggled with overall in the last five years.

