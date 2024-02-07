According to multiple reports, Miami General Manager Alonzo Highsmith is leaving the program to join the New England Patriots to join their personnel department.

The Miami alum helped the Hurricanes win its first national championship in 1983, playing fullback. Once Mario Cristobal was hired as the head coach at Miami two years ago, Highsmith joined the Hurricanes to help rebuild its roster.

Highsmith, previous to Miami, worked in the personnel departments in the NFL for 24 years with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks.