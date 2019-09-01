News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 02:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Restrepo: It's exciting for me to watch and know that's my future

Lmlhdjnt9iuh1pk8qtgs
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School standout and Miami Hurricanes commitment Xavier Restrepo says coming off UM’s season opening loss to the Gators he saw enough to convince him that the Canes will ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}