Miami added its second defensive tackle prospect to its 2025 class with a verbal commitment from Mykah Newton Friday evening. The three-star prospect flipped his pledge from NC State to Miami.

"They really like me, and I fit very well into their style of play on defense," Newton said.

Newton visited Coral Gables the week of the cookout in July and received an offer from Miami on July 22nd.

"I got the offer not too long ago, and it meant a lot, actually."

The native of Gainesville, FL, home of the rival Florida Gators was fond of the University of Miami.

"I always kind of liked Miami, you know, due to growing up in Florida, and the legacy behind them is amazing."

Miami now has twenty-one commitments to its 2025 class with Newton's pledge to the Hurricanes and is only the second player of the class that will likely play on the inside of the defensive line with recent commit Donta Simpson.

Newton has tremendous quickness and tallied 152 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 27 sacks in his high school career. He is a high academic prospect with a great motor and rare traits for his size (6'3" and 265 pounds). The Miami staff is looking to mold Newton into a valuable member of the defensive front for the next few years.

He also joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star LB/Edge Herbert Scroggins III, four-star OL, Max Buchanan, four-star LB Gavin Nix, four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star CB Chris Ewald, four-star S Hylton Stubbs, four-star DB Jaboree Antione, four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, four-star WR Daylyn Upshaw, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.

Miami ranks in the top ten nationally with its 2025 recruiting class.