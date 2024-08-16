PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Rising 2025 DL Mykah Newton flips commitment from NC State to Miami

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami added its second defensive tackle prospect to its 2025 class with a verbal commitment from Mykah Newton Friday evening. The three-star prospect flipped his pledge from NC State to Miami.

"They really like me, and I fit very well into their style of play on defense," Newton said.

Newton visited Coral Gables the week of the cookout in July and received an offer from Miami on July 22nd.

"I got the offer not too long ago, and it meant a lot, actually."

The native of Gainesville, FL, home of the rival Florida Gators was fond of the University of Miami.

"I always kind of liked Miami, you know, due to growing up in Florida, and the legacy behind them is amazing."

Miami now has twenty-one commitments to its 2025 class with Newton's pledge to the Hurricanes and is only the second player of the class that will likely play on the inside of the defensive line with recent commit Donta Simpson.

Newton has tremendous quickness and tallied 152 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 27 sacks in his high school career. He is a high academic prospect with a great motor and rare traits for his size (6'3" and 265 pounds). The Miami staff is looking to mold Newton into a valuable member of the defensive front for the next few years.

He also joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star LB/Edge Herbert Scroggins III, four-star OL, Max Buchanan, four-star LB Gavin Nix, four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star CB Chris Ewald, four-star S Hylton Stubbs, four-star DB Jaboree Antione, four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, four-star WR Daylyn Upshaw, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.

Miami ranks in the top ten nationally with its 2025 recruiting class.

