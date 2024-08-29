Content Loading

The first big weekend of the college football season is about to kick off and there are hundreds of players who transferred in the offseason that will make a massive impact on the 2024 season. Which ones are worthy of being called a Transfer All-American? Take a look at the Rivals Preseason Transfer All-America offensive team. MORE: All-Freshman Defense | All-Freshman Offense | Notable freshmen that are set to start Week 1

QB CAMERON WARD, Miami

Expectations could not be higher for Ward this season. The Heisman, an ACC title, the College Football Playoff and a national title are all within reach for Ward and the Hurricanes. They’ll only go as far as Ward will take them and he has the tools to bring Miami all the way back.

*****

RB QUINSHON JUDKINS, Ohio State

One of the most surprising transfers of the offseason, Judkins left Ole Miss after outstanding freshman and sophomore seasons. There is a case to be made that he is the best running back in college football. Now Judkins joins TreVeyon Henderson in the Ohio State backfield as the Buckeyes chase a national title.

*****

TE JAKE JOHNSON, North Carolina

The tight end transfer market wasn’t overflowing with big-time players but Johnson has a chance to be a major part of North Carolina’s offense this season. The Texas A&M transfer has been limited by inconsistent quarterback play but, if that isn’t the case this fall, Johnson could be in for a huge 2024 season.

*****

WR EVAN STEWART, Oregon

As if Oregon needed more speed at receiver. The Ducks' offense is absolutely loaded this season and Stewart could end up being their most dangerous weapon. The Texas A&M transfer has world-class speed and, with Dillon Gabriel under center at Oregon, we could see Stewart finally fill up the stat sheet like we expected.

*****

WR ISIAH BOND, Texas

Xavier Worthy is off to the NFL and Texas replaced him with Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond. The two receivers have similar skill sets, which should worry defenses and delight Quinn Ewers. Expect Bond to rack up explosive plays for the Longhorns this season.

*****

WR ANTWANE WELLS JR., Ole Miss

Two seasons at James Madison followed by two seasons at South Carolina, Wells is hoping for a healthy and productive season at Ole Miss. The Rebels have a loaded receiving corps this year but Wells is slated to be a starter and there will be no shortage of opportunities in Lane Kiffin’s high-flying offense.

*****

OL KADYN PROCTOR, Alabama

Proctor finished last season on a high note but his offseason was full of drama with his transfer to Iowa and then back to Alabama. With the moving back-and-forth now behind him, expect Proctor to build on his All-SEC Freshman Team selection from last season.

*****

OL LANCE HEARD, Tennessee

Heard didn’t see the field on a consistent basis as a freshman at LSU last year but there is plenty of playing time available at Tennessee this season. Look for the former five-star to start at left tackle for the Vols as they try to take a big step forward as a program and make the College Football Playoff.

*****

OL CAYDEN GREEN, Missouri

In somewhat of a surprising move Green transferred from Oklahoma to Missouri this offseason. Green, the first true freshman captain in the history of the Oklahoma Sooners and earned Freshman All-American honors last season. Look for continued high-caliber play this season at Missouri.

*****

OL PARKER BRAILSFORD, Alabama

Generally considered one of the best centers in college football, Brailsford transferred from Washington to Alabama this offseason, following his head coach Kalen DeBoer. It may have taken Brailsford a minute to get acclimated to his new environment but it shouldn’t negatively impact his on-field performance this fall.

*****

OL NATE KALEPO, Ole Miss