DaSaahn Brame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More than 100 of the top prospects in the 2025, 2026 and a few select 2027 prospects were here at the Rivals Five-Star this week. Here is a look - and prediction - on where the top uncommitted offensive prospects could be headed:

Advertisement

The four-star tight end from Derby, Kan., is committing on Saturday and it sounds like a two-team race heading into his choice. There has been so much talk around Oregon for the last few months but here in Jacksonville the chatter has centered around Tennessee as a surprise pick. Is that a smokescreen since the Ducks have been so discussed or are the Vols really going to pull a shocker? Prediction: Tennessee

*****

The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Harrisburg, Pa., is not really focused on the recruiting process yet but he’s good enough to have every program in the country after him as Penn State, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and many others are in the mix. If Brown wants to only play in the SEC then there’s nothing the Nittany Lions can do but a kid from only a couple hours away, Penn State has to land him. Prediction: Penn State

*****

It’s still in the early stages for the 2026 four-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles but Clemson has definitely piqued his interest along with Florida, Miami and many others. If the Gators’ offense could get going - especially through this season and beyond under DJ Lagway - the local program could win out. Prediction: Florida

*****

Derrek Cooper

One of the top 2026 prospects nationally, Cooper made a commitment to Georgia in early June but only a few days later he backed off that pledge. Here at the Rivals Five-Star, Cooper was hanging out with Miami commit Jordan Campbell and others from South Florida as it wouldn’t be a surprise if Miami did everything possible to keep the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna two-way standout home. Prediction: Miami

*****

Ohio State was the front-runner for the five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but the two sides parted ways in recent days and now the other main teams - Alabama, Oregon and Michigan - are the real finalists heading into his Friday decision. His recent visit to Oregon went really well and working with new position coach Ra'Shaad Samples is intriguing. Prediction: Oregon

*****

There is a long way to go in Delaney’s recruitment but Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State have his early attention as the 2026 four-star offensive tackle also wants to visit Notre Dame and Michigan soon. There could be a lot of changes here but the Tigers could have the edge right now as Delaney has built a great relationship with position coach Matt Luke. Prediction: Clemson

*****

Alabama, Texas and Ohio State are the three standouts for the 2026 four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei as Georgia was once considered the favorite but has slipped off his list. The Crimson Tide have landed some Mater Dei teammates but the Buckeyes have 2026 five-star teammate Chris Henry Jr. on their commit list and joining him in Columbus isn’t out of the question especially after he had Ohio State gloves on at the Rivals Five-Star. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Feaster is a 2027 prospect who already has more than 40 offers but there are already some schools that are standing out more than others. Texas and LSU could battle this one out for the DeSoto, Texas standout who’s originally from Louisiana. Prediction: Texas

*****

Florida, Florida State and LSU are others to watch in his recruitment but the four-star safety from Miami (Fla.) Columbus is fresh off a visit to Miami and the Hurricanes should be the team to watch. Fitzgerald has to talk with his mom about everything but staying home could be the play. Prediction: Miami

*****

Texas was the clear front-runner for a while in Ffrench’s recruitment but then the four-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin went through visits in June as the Longhorns are now joined by Tennessee, LSU and Miami at the top of the list. After all is said and done, Texas still feels like it has the lead. Prediction: Texas

*****

It’s still early for the 2026 four-star tight end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles but a recent Ohio State visit definitely left a major impression but Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida and others will be involved. The Bulldogs have done so well with tight ends and there are others that Georgia is targeting as well but Fordham should be one to watch. Prediction: Georgia

*****

Tae'Shaun Gelsey

The four-star tight end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside who is more of a flex option in the passing game walked into Rivals Five-Star Media Day wearing North Carolina gear and he was fresh off a visit to Tulane. But the rumor in recent days is that Florida is the team to beat in his recruitment and he’s deciding in the next few days. Prediction: Florida

*****

Florida was the program to beat for a while and then Ole Miss surged to the top for the four-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna. It looked like the Rebels would win out for Howard but the chatter in recent days - and after a later visit - is that Penn State could be the team to watch most. Prediction: Penn State

*****

There are still numerous ways Iheanacho’s recruitment could go as Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan among many others are involved with the massive 2026 five-star offensive lineman from North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep. If Iheanacho desires to play in the SEC, that will be there for him. If he wants to focus heavily on academics, there are programs for that. And the Nittany Lions have traditionally recruited the state of Maryland well. Prediction: Penn State

*****

There is a long way to go for the 2026 four-star receiver from Hattiesburg, Miss., but Keys is highly interested in LSU with Florida State, Ole Miss and others involved. But if the Tigers aren’t a key piece of Keys’ recruitment it would be highly surprising. Prediction: LSU

*****

Miami and Georgia have been the two standouts in Louis’ recruitment and those two programs have taken the lead in his recruitment but in recent weeks Florida State has entered the picture in a big way as well. Still, the Hurricanes could be tough to beat for the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage as he’s been a priority for so long. Prediction: Miami

*****

The recruitment of wide receivers is so fluid at Texas right now so the Longhorns could be an option down the road for the four-star receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan but other schools could be a bigger priority. Michigan is the team to watch and the Wolverines could be extending their lead. Prediction: Michigan

*****

Two programs have emerged for the four-star receiver from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy - and neither of them are in-state programs. Florida State is the program to beat and USC is also very high for McCutcheon but there’s no reason to believe the Seminoles wouldn’t be tough to beat. Prediction: Florida State

*****

It would not be a surprise at all if Ole Miss and Mississippi State battle it out for the 2026 four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., but LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and others will be involved. The question is whether coach Lane Kiffin in Oxford or coach Jeff Lebby in Starkville will let him out. Prediction: Ole Miss

*****

Clemson and Oklahoma are the two standouts for the four-star receiver from Homestead, Fla., and a few Miami-area prospects who were hanging out with Mills during the Rivals Five-Star got the sense that the Sooners are leading in his recruitment now. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Tennessee is not making this one easy especially since the Canadian prospect who’s playing at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School just had an excellent visit to Knoxville but Ole Miss could be the program to watch. Auburn and others are involved, too, but the Rebels’ success running the ball in recent years and his dual-threat abilities could make playing for coach Lane Kiffin too much to pass up. Prediction: Ole Miss

*****

Naeshaun Montgomery (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The four-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Central has a top five of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Penn State but the Gators are the team to beat. Montgomery has talked a lot about the Nittany Lions, too, but it feels like Florida is very much the team to beat. Prediction: Florida

*****

Florida, Missouri, Oregon, USC and Washington are the top programs for the four-star receiver from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and there could be a surprising leader here. The Gators have pushed along with Missouri and others but the Huskies have been getting a lot of chatter recently. Prediction: Washington

*****

There are still a ton of schools involved with Pepe, who’s originally from California but has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for a few years. Still, Oregon is definitely one to watch to bring him back West but Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington and UCLA are all involved. Prediction: Oregon

*****

An SEC battle is coming up for the four-star receiver from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake with Alabama and Tennessee the main contenders in his recruitment. Georgia is also in there very much but it feels like the Crimson Tide and Vols have taken a step ahead. Prediction: Alabama

*****

There could still be new programs added for the five-star receiver who’s now playing at Venice, Fla., but South Carolina, Ole Miss and Indiana received visits in June and could be the teams to watch as Watkins carefully looks to make his pledge. He wore Ole Miss gloves at the Rivals Five-Star and Watkins was talking a whole lot about the Rebels’ offense. Prediction: Ole Miss

*****

Texas A&M, SMU, Michigan and Penn State are the programs to watch for the four-star receiver from Red Oak, Texas but one seems to be separating itself right now. Originally from the Pittsburgh area, the Nittany Lions have definitely emerged as the team to watch. Prediction: Penn State

*****