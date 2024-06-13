The Rivals Five-Star is less than two weeks away, and prospects from across the country will descend on Jacksonville, Fla., to compete against their peers in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Many of these competitors are known quantities after competing at other top-tier events, but others have had fewer opportunities against elite competition and will have a chance to boost their stock. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights five of these prospects below.

Already a steady riser over the last few rankings updates, the Oregon commitment is someone we like a bit more every time we see him. Addison works with elite length and athleticism at the offensive tackle spot, but is versatile enough to work interior spots as well. Always good on the move, there is room for the four-star to seal up one side of the offensive line from a pass-protection standpoint. The new Duck commitment envisions himself as one of the premier tackle projections in the class, so the gaudy trench talent on hand on the other side of the ball should provide quite the look at just how far Addison's game has truly come.

Ranked among the top wide receiver recruits since Rivals began ranking the class of 2025, Ffrench has flirted with five-star status for quite some time. He may be hitting his stride on the circuit, too, as he has looked among the elite more and more over the last few months. The one-time Alabama commitment offers size, polish and strong ball skills to finish reps with physicality, so this setting should be one he leans into just like we have seen during 7-on-7 events and beyond. Ffrench, who is looking at Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Miami and Tennessee ahead of a late August decision, will be on the same field as many of the best in the class of 2025 and 2026 so an MVP-type effort could become a major step towards earning that elusive fifth star or staying right on the cusp of that status going into his senior season.

The Notre Dame commitment has some of the most impressive two-way tape in the class of 2025, but his work in the secondary at the Rivals Five-Star will be our most extended look at Golden working exclusively against wide receivers. We know he has the raw tools, especially when it comes to true speed and ball skills, to contend -- but how does he hold up from a technical standpoint? There is a diverse group of wide receivers to cover, from small and shifty slots to towering boundary types, so sustained success could push him into the top 100 overall. Golden does not participate in many offseason events, especially exclusively on defense, so he will have as much to gain as any individual prospect set to work out. At a minimum, the event should help settle any positional debates to be had between the versatile secondary projection, who currently checks in as the nation's No. 15 cornerback.

Three five-star offensive tackles headline the offensive line group expected in Jacksonville, so the opportunity to not only rack up wins against prospects ranked higher overall exists -- but also to keep defenders ranked behind him at bay. Hilson was named Defensive Line MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami because he didn't rely on his ultra-effective speed rush, but he utilized a counter game to show a more complete skillset on the edge. Doing it against a higher threshold of blockers could potentially cement his status as the top edge rusher projection in the class of 2025 overall. Hilson, who is still considering Texas and Florida despite his Florida State commitment, is the highest-ranked prospect beyond five star range in the Rivals250. Already the top-ranked weakside defensive end, that last star is the final box for the Cocoa (Fla.) High School star to check when it comes to the rankings.

