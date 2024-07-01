Rivals Five-Star: OL analysis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the position breakdowns and give thoughts on many of the players who competed at the summer’s biggest event. We break down the top 10 offensive linemen.
*****
RIVALS FIVE-STAR: TE analysis | WR analysis | RB analysis | QB analysis | Defensive commitment predictions | Offensive commitment predictions | Prospects on flip watch | Best one-on-one matchups | Five programs that should be pleased | Gorney Awards | Position MVPs | QBs battle it out | Video recap | Biggest surprises | Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville | Live from the Rivals Five-Star | Shamar Arnoux commits to USC
RIVALS FIVE-STAR MEDIA DAY: Gorney's takeaways | Rumor Mill | LIVE from media day | Inside the Rivals Five-Star | All-Lobby Team | Ranking the strength of commitments | Players predict next commit | Immanuel Iheanacho interview | Shamar Arnoux interview | Winston Watkins Jr. interview | Jaime Ffrench interview | Riley Pettijohn interview | Hylton Stubbs interview | Zelus Hicks interview
RIVALS FIVE-STAR PREVIEW: Ten matchups we can't wait to see | Defensive rankings storylines | Offensive rankings storylines | Big 12 teams in spotlight | ACC teams in spotlight | SEC teams in spotlight | Big Ten teams in spotlight | Five QBs storylines | RB storylines | WR storylines | Roster | TE storylines | OL storylines | DL storylines | LB storylines | DB storylines | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville
PROSPECTS THAT COULD BOOST THEIR STOCK: Southeast | Florida prospects | Mid-South | Midwest | Northeast | West
BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs | Top 10 receivers | Top 10 tight ends | Top 10 defensive linemen | Top 10 linebackers | Top 10 defensive backs
*****
1. AVERY GACH
Sherrone Moore has a strong track record when it comes to recruiting this position, and Gach fits the prototype at guard. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Gach is exceedingly powerful and also light on his feet.
The Michigan verbal was competitive and fiery during one-on-ones and shined in pass protection against an array of different defensive linemen, including stronger ends and also speed-rushers. Gach is aggressive and explosive, and was terrific from whistle to whistle at the Rivals Five-Star.
*****
2. KEVIN BROWN
Brown was perhaps the biggest eye-catcher from the Rivals Five-Star at this position group. The No. 35 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, Brown is built like a tree and plays even meaner.
The Pennsylvania-based tackle has great feet and was able to easily contain edge-rushers at a high clip and fire back even stronger.
Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame and Penn State are among the teams in the mix with Brown.
*****
3. MAX BUCHANAN
Buchanan, a newly-minted Miami commit, had some excellent reps against some of the top defensive linemen in attendance in Jacksonville. The local product excelled at slowing down some of the most powerful interior DL prospects.
Buchanan is explosive off the ball and uses his hands very well. After a strong showing at the event, Buchanan capped the day with a commitment in-state to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
*****
4. MICHAEL CARROLL
Carroll is a first-off-the-bus type of player. At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, the Alabama commit saw snaps at both tackle and guard, and certainly provides position flexibility to line up at either spot.
His 34-inch arms posed issues for opposing defensive linemen trying to maneuver in and around him. He's immensely powerful and difficult to move off the ball.
*****
5. ZIYARE ADDISON
Addison turned a lot of heads at the Rivals Five-Star and saw snaps at both tackle and inside at guard. We loved the position versatility of the Oregon commit from the Sunshine State. Addison was at his best working at tackle.
His length is a massive equalizer; he also plays with a strong base and has good footwork in pass protection off the edge.
*****
6. CARTER LOWE
Lowe is a big presence up front and is one of the cornerstones of Ohio State's future offensive line plans. Lowe is 6-foot-5.5 and 335 pounds with superb length and plays with a powerful base.
*****
7. IMMANUEL IHEANACHO
Speaking of first-off-the-bus sorts of prospects, Iheanacho checked in at 6-foot-7 and 365 pounds. The five-star prospect has size and is also equipped with good feet and superior length with 37-plus-inch arms.
The massive tackle from the Mid-Atlantic moved well and was sharp containing moves inside and out. Big Ten programs such as Penn State and Michigan, along with SEC programs Georgia and Alabama, are all in pursuit.
*****
8. MARIO NASH JR.
Nash Jr. was the Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas and worked out at all three positions up front at the Rivals Five-Star. The Mississippi State commit is uber-athletic and light on his feet. He shined working on the interior at the event.
The Rivals250 offensive lineman from Mississippi also brings high football intelligence and power to the table.
*****
9. MICAH DEBOSE
DeBose is a massive presence up front and checked in at 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds. The Alabama pledge saw work at both tackle and guard, and had moments at both spots. He has raw power in spades, too.
*****
10. GAVIN BLANCHARD
Blanchard worked out at both center and guard. The UCF commit was highly competitive and excelled at initially slowing down powerful pass-rushers working from the inside.
At 6-foot-3, and 300 pounds, Blanchard could be the Knights' center of the future.