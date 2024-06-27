Tramell Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the biggest benefits of the Rivals Five-Star is a chance for the Rivals.com team to spend time with prospects and talk in-depth about their recruitment. And while many of the competitors are uncommitted, there are several committed prospects who continue to explore their options. Today we take a look at several prospects who are committed but remain on flip watch heading into the fall.

Malik Autry

Autry committed to Auburn way back in February of 2023. He’s been committed as long as anyone in the 2025 recruiting class. But there are two programs above all that are trying to flip the four-star defensive tackle. SEC foe Florida is trying to keep him in the SEC. Autry did take a June official visit to Gainesville. Ohio State is another program to watch here. The Buckeyes offered Autry in May and are trying to make up ground quickly. Five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair has been recruiting Autry hard for the Buckeyes.

*****

Jones has been rising quickly up the recruiting rankings throughout the offseason. He’s been committed to Florida State since April and has been a fixture on campus taking several visits. The commitment feels solid but Florida wants to change that. Billy Napier’s program doesn’t have a 2025 quarterback committed yet but would love Jones to be the face of the class. It feels unlikely that Florida can pull this off but the Gators are trying.

*****

Deuce Knight

The Mississippi native has been on flip watch for a while but the program Notre Dame fans were most concerned about was Alabama. Once the Tide flipped Keelon Russell it felt like the flip worries were a thing of the past. Now the buzz is that Ole Miss is the team best positioned to flip Knight. Lane Kiffin’s offense and staying in-state could be appealing for Knight. But he’s very close with the Notre Dame staff and the recruits in his class.

*****

Julian Lewis

The rumors around Lewis’ recruitment of a potential flip from USC won’t go away until he enrolls at the school. It’s a high-stakes recruitment because the five-star quarterback is among the best players in the country. There are two programs that stand above the others if a flip were to happen. Auburn and Colorado have remained heavily involved in this recruitment and Lewis took official visits to both in June. It feels more likely now that Lewis will stick with USC but the Tigers and Buffs aren’t going away. This one will be tracked through signing day.

*****

Keylan Moses

Moses has long felt like he’s safely in LSU’s class. As an ultra-athletic defender from Baton Rouge he feels like the perfect fit to play his college football in Death Valley. Texas A&M got an official visit from Moses this summer and has felt like the biggest threat to LSU. However, Oregon has emerged as a program to watch here. Moses took a visit to Oregon this summer too. Dan Lanning’s program left a big impression on him and will stay on his mind until signing day. It’ll be tough to pull him away from LSU but this recruitment is worth watching.

*****

Anthony Rogers

Rogers has been committed to Alabama for over a year now. He’s the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the 2025 Rivals250 and would fit well in coach Kalen DeBoer’s offense. However, Rogers is taking an open approach to his recruitment as the season nears.He plans to take fall official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. Those other programs are big-time programs too so the Tide will have their work cut out for them to hold onto his commitment.

*****

Hylton Stubbs