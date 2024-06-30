Rivals Five-Star: WR breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the position breakdowns and give thoughts on many of the players who competed at the summer’s biggest event. We break down the top 10 wide receivers:
*****
*****
1. DONOVAN OLUGBODE
The Wide Receiver MVP caught everything. Perfect passes, passes thrown high, passes thrown behind him, he caught everything. The knock on Olugbode entering this offseason is that he just doesn’t have elite speed but the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout got open without issues against some elite defenders and even with contested passes, Olugbode hauled them in. Missouri, Florida, Washington and others are involved.
*****
2. NAEEM BURROUGHS
The 2026 four-star receiver was great getting off the line of scrimmage, super fast in his routes, didn’t slow down when making his cuts and then Burroughs showed off excellent hands as he made some tough catches. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles standout is never going to be the biggest or the most physical but if he gets behind the defense he’s gone. Clemson, Florida, Miami and others are involved.
*****
3. BOOBIE FEASTER
Have we already found the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class? Fellow 2027 Texas receiver Trenton Yancey has dynamic ability unlike any other in the class right now but Feaster has the size, length, toughness and playmaking ability that makes him one of the better receivers in the country regardless of class. Already with more than 40 offers, the DeSoto, Texas standout will have any option he wants but this could come down to a Texas-LSU battle.
*****
4. JAIME FFRENCH
The high four-star from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin has dominated more at other events but Ffrench was still really good and it was easy to see that he has the skills to still be considered one of the best receivers in the country. Ffrench is so smooth and has such great hands that anything thrown his way he catches. Texas, Tennessee, LSU and Miami are the final four.
*****
5. KOBY HOWARD
Toward the end of one-on-ones at the Rivals Five-Star, Howard told us he would go make a one-handed catch and that’s exactly what the four-star receiver did in the back of the end zone, one of the best grabs all day. It wasn’t his only one, though, as the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout who has Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida and others involved caught numerous passes and proved to be one of the most impactful players there.
*****
6. ANDREW MARSH
The Katy (Texas) Jordan is long and lean so he’s never going to be a physical receiver who manhandles defensive backs but he stands out mainly in two ways: The four-star can create space really well against corners and then he can catch everything thrown anywhere near him. Marsh has great hands and he showed them off again at the Rivals Five-Star. Michigan, Texas and many others are in the mix.
*****
7. DAYLON MCCUTCHEON
McCutcheon has a great build where he’s not going to get muscled around by cornerbacks, he can use his athleticism and speed all over the field and the Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy standout showed off great hands on numerous plays. McCutcheon had some really athletic catches throughout the day and more than backed up his top-100 ranking. Florida State, USC and others are involved.
*****
8. CORTEZ MILLS
Mills is a major deep threat who can run by defensive backs and make contested catches when the corner can keep up with him which does not always happen. The Homestead, Fla., four-star does a great job finding openings in the defense and getting himself open and then making catches all the time. Clemson, Oklahoma and LSU are making a play for him.
*****
9. NAESHAUN MONTGOMERY
Throughout the event but especially early on, Montgomery was unstoppable as he caught every ball thrown his way and no receivers could stop him. The Miami (Fla.) Central four-star who has Florida high on his list among others got loose numerous times and cornerbacks couldn’t keep up with him as he made a statement in Jacksonville.
*****
10. WINSTON WATKINS JR.
The five-star receiver who will play his senior season at Venice, Fla., is dynamic in the passing game, he has sure hands and he’s getting bigger and more physical so bigger defensive backs can no longer push him around. There will be a question if Watkins stays as a five-star prospect since there can only be so many of those but he’s undoubtedly very talented as Ole Miss might have an edge over South Carolina, Indiana and others in his recruitment.