Rivals Rankings Week for the 2025 class kicked off Monday and seven new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at the prospects that were elevated to elite status.

QB KEELON RUSSELL

“Russell has had arguably the biggest offseason of any prospect in the country, but certainly among his peers at the quarterback position. Russell started the offseason just inside the Rivals250 and saw himself rise into the top 50 before this summer. "Now, after winning the Elite 11 Finals, the Quarterback Challenge at the Rivals Five-Star and adding plenty of other accolades and brilliant performances, Russell finds himself with his fifth star. He fits the mold of top shelf signal caller with a great frame at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, elite accuracy and a lethal rushing threat, which he will likely get to display in his senior season more than he has before. "The Alabama commit also has the intangibles and instincts you look for at the position including strong leadership and a history of winning. Russell is looking for his third consecutive state championship at Duncanville and will look to push for an even higher ranking among the five-stars.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

LB RILEY PETTIJOHN

“It is not too often you will find off-ball linebackers who will earn five-stars with the way colleges and the NFL are valuing the position. However, in the 2025 class, if there were to be a linebacker selected in the first round, the model would be Pettijohn. He is essentially the perfect mold of the modern off-ball linebacker at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and explosive. "Pettijohn will be one of the fastest linebackers in the class at his weight, can cover sideline to sideline, is comfortable in coverage and can rush the passer when needed. He has the ability to play outside backer if needed and has real instincts to sniff out plays and react even if against his primary assignment. Originally trained as a safety when younger, Pettijohn still has that athleticism and ball skills to go along with his added mass and spending most of his time in the box. "He is primed for a big senior season in which we will likely see him fill a number of roles on the defensive side and have another 100+ tackle season.” - Levenson

DE JAVION HILSON

“Hilson has emerged as perhaps the most consistent edge-rushing talent in the class of 2025 over the last year, beginning with ramped-up numbers between his sophomore and junior campaigns. In 2023, the Florida State commitment showed off a more well-rounded game, not only getting after ball-carriers around the corner, but setting the edge for nearly 100 tackles. The key production remained, as more than 40 of the stops were behind the line of scrimmage, including 14 sacks. "Long a national recruit, the questions around Hilson's game have been pointed toward a slight build, another area he has showed marked improvement upon as he carries 240-plus pounds extremely well. Should these trends remain in the right direction, Hilson will have a shot to be considered the top pass rusher in the class when all is said and done.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

WR JAIME FFRENCH

“Ffrench just shows up and flashes, just about every time he is seen. Always noted for his polish as a route-runner and hands-catcher, the uncommitted Floridian has shown more of a third-level game as a junior and in the following offseason. It has led to some dominant showings in the meantime, especially in leading South Florida Express to the OT7 national championship. Many expected the ball to come his way, and Ffrench made defenders pay, anyway, whether it was contested at the goal line or down the field. "In a cycle that has become known for top wide receiver talent, few have the floor Ffrench will bring to a collegiate offense in 2025. Reminiscent of Keenan Allen both at the same stage and into the next, the consistency and high-level production Ffrench has displayed has the fifth star feeling earned as much as any prospect in the class at this point.” - Garcia

DB TREY McNUTT

“The playmaking safety is now the third Ohio native to earn a fifth star this recruiting cycle. The Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights standout measures in at 6-foot, 180 pounds, but he plays much bigger with his athleticism and his sudden movement ability. “McNutt has impressed all offseason at 7-on-7 events where his full range of coverage skills can be displayed. The Oregon commit moves like a cornerback in and out of breaks and a smooth backpedal that he explodes out of. He’s showcased a rangy pursuit of the ball in the air in drills and live action which is proven on film. “The defender has the look of an elite true centerfield safety that will cause problems for offenses trying to push the ball down the field. It’s becoming more rare for safeties to earn that fifth star but McNutt has the look of what NFL teams covet at the position now.” - Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

LB NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

“The NFL legacy has always looked the part and it has led to flashing moments at various stops for the IMG Academy star. Entering his senior season, though, we have seen Owusu-Boateng ratchet up the competitiveness to ensure his three-down value at the position. With his elite quickness and closing ability, there was little doubting how contested this recruitment would become, and now we have more evidence of the modern value he can bring on passing downs. "At Rivals Five-Star, Owusu-Boateng worked as an unstoppable pass-rushing backer against some of the best backs in the class, so much so he shifted to the offensive line and gave tackles a run for their money. He also held his own in coverage against smaller and shiftier backs, yet again, so we don't see him coming off the field much once he settles in at the next level.” - Garcia

DB HYLTON STUBBS

“Considered an elite safety since he was an underclassman, Stubbs has taken his game to the next level over the last year or so. He became one of the top playmakers at the position as a junior on the field, racking up 97 tackles and snagging six interceptions. Stubbs always showcased a mature and balanced game in the secondary, aiding in run support as much as he did in the passing game. "As his frame has filled out, checking in around 200 pounds, he continued to work with great range and ball skills in addition to showing comfortable man-coverage instincts. It led to Defensive Back MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami and carried into the Rivals Five-Star event, where Stubbs patrolled for the winning 7-on-7 team and took home the top vertical leap of the entire event as well. "As far as heady safeties who can flash all over the field with projectable traits, not many nationally will come off better than the Miami commitment.” - Garcia