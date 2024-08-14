PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 WRs and TEs

Greg Smith • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@GregSmithRivals
The Rivals250 for the 2025 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to the wide receivers and tight ends by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

NEW 2025 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

JAIME FFRENCH PICKS UP FIFTH STAR

It’s almost surprising how long it took for Jaime Ffrench to earn the distinction of being a five-star. Every time we’ve seen him, going back to last year in-season, he’s been great. He was flat-out dominant at OT7 this summer where he showed his full range of skills. His polish as a route runner and reliable hands make him a plug-and-play type of prospect.

Now all eyes turn to his Aug. 30 commitment when he picks among Miami, Texas, Tennessee and LSU.

*****

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FIVE-STAR RECEIVER?

Vernell Brown
Vernell Brown

We probably still don’t have enough five-star wide receivers despite adding Ffrench to the mix. NFL Draft trends tell us we should have five or so but who could that be in the 2025 class?

There are several prospects that have a case. Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham, Oregon commit Dallas Wilson, Florida pledge Vernell Brown and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor are all within range for five-star consideration. Can any force our hand into giving them the bump after strong senior seasons? That will be something we are watching closely.

It's going to be a dominant storyline throughout the season because each player could be in line for a monster season.

*****

THE RISE OF DASAAHN BRAME

DaSaahn Brame
DaSaahn Brame (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DaSaahn Brame has jumped up to the No. 50 overall spot in the Rivals250 after a steady and impressive climb. Seeing the Tennessee commit in person multiple times this offseason, it’s easy to see why.

Brame is an imposing athlete but runs and cuts like a much smaller player. He has an impressive wingspan and hands, which allow him to be an easy target for his quarterback.

As good as he is, Brame is still No. 3 in the tight end rankings, which shows how loaded the position is this cycle.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

*****

TIGHT END GROUP IS STACKED IN 2025

Linkon Cure
Linkon Cure (Parker Thune)

I mentioned how loaded tight end is but it’s worth diving into more. The top four prospects – Elyiss Williams, Linkon Cure, DaSaahn Brame and Kiotti Armstrong – all fall into the category of “athletic freaks.” It’s going to be tough for anyone to crack into that group.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a deep group. It’s such a good tight end year that an Iowa commit (Thomas Mayer) and Notre Dame commit (James Flanigan) are fighting to even be in the Rivals250. Others such as Nick Townsend, Brock Schott and Tae’Shaun Gelsey are committed to big-time programs and have bright futures ahead.

Moving forward it’ll be interesting to see if anyone in the top 15 can separate themselves with excellent senior tape.

