JAIME FFRENCH PICKS UP FIFTH STAR

It’s almost surprising how long it took for Jaime Ffrench to earn the distinction of being a five-star. Every time we’ve seen him, going back to last year in-season, he’s been great. He was flat-out dominant at OT7 this summer where he showed his full range of skills. His polish as a route runner and reliable hands make him a plug-and-play type of prospect. Now all eyes turn to his Aug. 30 commitment when he picks among Miami, Texas, Tennessee and LSU.

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FIVE-STAR RECEIVER?

Vernell Brown

We probably still don’t have enough five-star wide receivers despite adding Ffrench to the mix. NFL Draft trends tell us we should have five or so but who could that be in the 2025 class? There are several prospects that have a case. Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham, Oregon commit Dallas Wilson, Florida pledge Vernell Brown and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor are all within range for five-star consideration. Can any force our hand into giving them the bump after strong senior seasons? That will be something we are watching closely. It's going to be a dominant storyline throughout the season because each player could be in line for a monster season.

THE RISE OF DASAAHN BRAME

DaSaahn Brame (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DaSaahn Brame has jumped up to the No. 50 overall spot in the Rivals250 after a steady and impressive climb. Seeing the Tennessee commit in person multiple times this offseason, it’s easy to see why. Brame is an imposing athlete but runs and cuts like a much smaller player. He has an impressive wingspan and hands, which allow him to be an easy target for his quarterback. As good as he is, Brame is still No. 3 in the tight end rankings, which shows how loaded the position is this cycle.

TIGHT END GROUP IS STACKED IN 2025

Linkon Cure (Parker Thune)