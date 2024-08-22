Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 athletes
The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to the athletes by looking at four big storylines moving forward.
*****
*****
DERREK COOPER BECOMES FIRST FIVE-STAR ATHLETE IN 2026
We officially have a five-star at the athlete position in the 2026 Rivals250 and it is Derrek Cooper. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a true two-way playmaker with the size, athleticism and speed to make an impact on either side, or potentially both, in college. Originally thought to fit more as a backend defender, Cooper has absolutely picked up buzz at the running back position this offseason. The do-it-all player was a standout at both the Rivals Five-Star and UA Future 50 camp this summer.
Cooper has clocked a 10.88 100-meter dash as well as a quick 4.27 shuttle time this offseason. This all comes before two critical years of development are waiting in the wings. Cooper will continue to develop and with what he has already shown within his skillset and abilities, he has a chance to be a special, special player.
*****
THE FUTURE OF KEISEAN HENDERSON'S POSITION AND RANKING
Keisean Henderson, a Houston commit, may very well be the most athletic football player I have come across this offseason. His skills at the wide receiver and safety positions are next level elite. The athleticism and ball skills he has shown to this point make him a primary candidate for five-stars in the future.
However, Henderson is committed to the Cougars as a quarterback and is adamant about playing the position at the next level, rather than the skill positions. Henderson plays quarterback for his high school, where he is productive and successful at the position. So, he will remain as an athlete at this time, but there is a chance he will be ranked as a quarterback down the line and a real discussion will have to be had regarding his ranking at that position.
*****
FLORIDA LEADING THE WAY AMONG RANKED ATHLETES
This should not come to anyone's surprise but the state of Florida is leading a position in amount of players ranked. Florida is by far the most represented state in the 2026 Rivals250 with 47, so it makes plenty of sense that they lead some of the positions in the rankings.
At this time, there are eight prospects among the 35 ranked athletes who hail from Florida. Coming in second place, tied with five apiece is Texas and Pennsylvania.
Along with the five-star Cooper, Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star Efrem White is among those in the Rivals250.
*****
SIX ATHLETES RANKED INSIDE THE TOP 100
The number of athletes that are in the rankings is always an interesting aspect. As prospects become older, they begin to hone in one position or at least are aware of what they will be playing in college. But at this time, there are plenty of players who have not had that quite yet. That leaves six athletes in the top 100 of the Rivals250. For comparison, there is now just one top-100 athlete in the 2025 cycle.
There is also 15 athletes in the 2026 Rivals250 compared to a low three athletes remaining in the 2025 class. It will be intriguing to see down the line how many of these nationally ranked players stick at the athlete position or whether they find one position they are eventually ranked at.
Cooper, Henderson, Brandon Arrington, White, Xzavier Barnett, Jorden Edmonds are the group among the top-100 ranked prospects.