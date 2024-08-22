PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 athletes

Marshall Levenson • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@MarshallRivals

The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to the athletes by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

Advertisement

NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Cornerback | Safety | Athlete | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker | Strongside Defensive End | Weakside Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Offensive Center | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

DERREK COOPER BECOMES FIRST FIVE-STAR ATHLETE IN 2026

Derrek Cooper
Derrek Cooper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

We officially have a five-star at the athlete position in the 2026 Rivals250 and it is Derrek Cooper. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a true two-way playmaker with the size, athleticism and speed to make an impact on either side, or potentially both, in college. Originally thought to fit more as a backend defender, Cooper has absolutely picked up buzz at the running back position this offseason. The do-it-all player was a standout at both the Rivals Five-Star and UA Future 50 camp this summer.

Cooper has clocked a 10.88 100-meter dash as well as a quick 4.27 shuttle time this offseason. This all comes before two critical years of development are waiting in the wings. Cooper will continue to develop and with what he has already shown within his skillset and abilities, he has a chance to be a special, special player.

*****

THE FUTURE OF KEISEAN HENDERSON'S POSITION AND RANKING

Keisean Henderson
Keisean Henderson

Keisean Henderson, a Houston commit, may very well be the most athletic football player I have come across this offseason. His skills at the wide receiver and safety positions are next level elite. The athleticism and ball skills he has shown to this point make him a primary candidate for five-stars in the future.

However, Henderson is committed to the Cougars as a quarterback and is adamant about playing the position at the next level, rather than the skill positions. Henderson plays quarterback for his high school, where he is productive and successful at the position. So, he will remain as an athlete at this time, but there is a chance he will be ranked as a quarterback down the line and a real discussion will have to be had regarding his ranking at that position.

*****

FLORIDA LEADING THE WAY AMONG RANKED ATHLETES

Xavier Lherisse
Xavier Lherisse

This should not come to anyone's surprise but the state of Florida is leading a position in amount of players ranked. Florida is by far the most represented state in the 2026 Rivals250 with 47, so it makes plenty of sense that they lead some of the positions in the rankings.

At this time, there are eight prospects among the 35 ranked athletes who hail from Florida. Coming in second place, tied with five apiece is Texas and Pennsylvania.

Along with the five-star Cooper, Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star Efrem White is among those in the Rivals250.

*****

SIX ATHLETES RANKED INSIDE THE TOP 100

Brandon Arrington
Brandon Arrington

The number of athletes that are in the rankings is always an interesting aspect. As prospects become older, they begin to hone in one position or at least are aware of what they will be playing in college. But at this time, there are plenty of players who have not had that quite yet. That leaves six athletes in the top 100 of the Rivals250. For comparison, there is now just one top-100 athlete in the 2025 cycle.

There is also 15 athletes in the 2026 Rivals250 compared to a low three athletes remaining in the 2025 class. It will be intriguing to see down the line how many of these nationally ranked players stick at the athlete position or whether they find one position they are eventually ranked at.

Cooper, Henderson, Brandon Arrington, White, Xzavier Barnett, Jorden Edmonds are the group among the top-100 ranked prospects.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9yaXZhbHMtcmFua2luZ3Mtd2Vlay1zdG9yeWxpbmVzLXRvLWZvbGxv dy13aXRoLXRvcC0yMDI2LWF0aGxldGVzLTIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcml2YWxzLXJhbmtpbmdzLXdlZWstc3RvcnlsaW5lcy10 by1mb2xsb3ctd2l0aC10b3AtMjAyNi1hdGhsZXRlcy0yJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MTMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK