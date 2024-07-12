Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and South Carolina are finalists for Smith, the No. 187 overall player in the Rivals250 out of Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High School in Georgia.

Four-star offensive guard Cortez Smith , the No. 7-ranked OG in the Rivals250 for 2025, is set to announce his college decision on Saturday, July 20.

The July wave of big commitments is set to continue as one of the nation's best offensive linemen has set a date.

On South Carolina:

"I had an amazing time in Columbia," Smith told Rivals. "I'm definitely a good fit for South Carolina and I definitely love the culture there. South Carolina definitely set the bar high."

On Miami:

"What makes Miami special is the people and how much they care," Smith said. "The visit really did elevate my perception of Miami. I can really see myself really growing here outside of football and with football on top of that. Two great O-Line coaches," he told Rivals.

On Georgia Tech:

"It was great and Tech is definitely up there for me and they boosted their chances," he said. "I liked the special teams meetings. They explained how there is extra money in the NFL in the contract if you play special teams and I also enjoyed how they explained how much they can do for me at Tech outside of football. I want to study business and finance in college," he told Rivals.

On Georgia:

"I spoke with Coach Searels (Stacy Searels, offensive line coach) and Coach Smart (Kirby Smart, head coach) and they both agreed that I'm going to be the next (Sedrick) Van Pran or better," Smith said. "To me, that's a huge honor."