DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over No. 17 Miami 68-66 on Saturday.

Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.

With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead. Filipowski made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18.2 seconds remaining to make it 68-64. A last-second heave by Miami from the near three-quarter court was well off the mark to end the game.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half and the score was tied at 38 at the half. Duke went up 55-47 courtesy of a 10-0 run as Miami endured a scoring drought of more than five minutes. Duke held a 57-49 lead before both teams hit the offensive doldrums.