CaneSport.com

Striker Romeo Finley is getting a lot of first team reps, and he says the team’s doing plenty of rotating at the spot that also includes returning starting SLB Zach McCloud along with Derrick Smith and De’Andre Wilder. “We all work at ones, have that one mentality - we’ll see what happens when we get to Dallas,” Finley said. “We’re all battling.” Finley arrived at UM as a safety, making the transition to Striker in the spring (Striker is essentially a linebacker with coverage skills). It wasn’t a big transition for Finley. “In high school I was an in-the-box safety,” he said. “So coming back down in the box, guarding slots every day and getting in the run game a lot, I like doing that.

"This is what I’m accustomed to, playing in the box." — Romeo Finley

“When coach told me (about Striker in the spring), I was like `This is what I’m accustomed to, playing in the box.’ So when he told me I was going to play this I liked it. First day out I just felt comfortable. I’m just trying to get better every day.” * Finley said he’s doing a lot of man coverage on the slot receiver and has had to guard Jeff Thomas and Mike Harley. “That’s helped me out in my man game,” Finley said. “And when we’re in zone I’m playing run game, getting in, fitting right.” * Finley says he weighs “about the same as last year,” at 215 pounds.

DERRICK SMITH: "THEY'RE USING ME TO MY FULL ABILITY"