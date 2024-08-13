PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Rumor Mill: Chatter collected from a week on the road

Cameron Boozer
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
The rumor mill never stops churning, as coaches and scouts love almost nothing more than gossip. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy always has his ear to the ground and shares some of what he was hearing during his time on the road last week below.

Cassidy Awards: Under Armour Elite 24

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

MIAMI STANDING TOE TO TOE WITH DUKE IN BOOZER SWEEPSTAKES

It’s difficult to imagine Cameron and Cayden Boozer spurring Duke, their famous father’s alma mater, to stay home and attend Miami, but there are people with their fingers on the pulse of the situation that insist it’s not just a possibility, but an incredibly strong one.

I remain mostly unconvinced, but the Boozers-to-Miami smoke is certainly thickening among the grassroots community. The one thing people can agree on is that the battle is a two-team race. The Hurricanes and the Blue Devils are the only real options for the highly ranked twins and while, this weekend, somebody close to the situation described both players as “homebodies” that want to stay in Miami if all things are equal, I remain skeptical to say the least.

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga is 74 years old. And while he has no immediate plans to hang it up, his age is a factor. Sure, Cameron Boozer is close to a one-and-done lock that would definitely exit Coral Gables before Larrañaga but Cayden Boozer’s commitment is a more nuanced, longer-term decision that seems to favor the more stable and familiar Blue Devils.

Either way, this battle seems to be a lot closer than it appeared even six months ago.

*****

MICHIGAN, BYU MAKING MOVES WITH UNLV-LEAN XZAVION STATON

Xavion Staton once seemed intrigued by if not enamored with Arizona, so seeing the Wildcats fall back in his recruitment is a major development. His relationship with in-state UNLV combined with his familiarity with the program makes the Rebels the current leader in the clubhouse.

Michigan is laying in the weeds, however, so the four-star center’s Sept. 21 official to Ann Arbor could be a signpost moment in his process. BYU and USC are obviously also worth monitoring.

UNLV fans should feel optimistic for now, but they should also be cautious if things go exceedingly well in Ann Arbor. The fact that the Rebels will host Staton for an official match on Oct. 21, a month after his trip to Michigan, is also good news as head coach Kevin Kruger and company will have a chance to counter no matter what.

The fact that BYU possesses the last visit as well as a recent surge of booster activity and NIL money shouldn’t be ignored, either.

Confidence is growing that Staton will ultimately land in either Provo, Ann Arbor or Las Vegas, as every other program has serious work to do.

*****

TEXAS STARTING TO PUSH WITH MIKEL BROWN

There has long been some level of muted buzz surrounding Texas and five-star point guard Mikel Brown. The Longhorns have not seemed like a truly serious player until recently, however, as it appears as if head coach Rodney Terry’s program is starting to make its push to land the DME Academy standout in earnest.

Providence, UCF, Ole Miss, Alabama, Illinois and Kentucky are all involved to differing extents and are threats to land the talented guard, but the Longhorns seem primed to insert themselves into the thick of the fray based on recent buzz around the situation.

Brown is looking to lock in fall official visits in the coming weeks, and it is increasingly likely that Texas may be among the programs to receive one.

