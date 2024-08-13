The rumor mill never stops churning, as coaches and scouts love almost nothing more than gossip. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy always has his ear to the ground and shares some of what he was hearing during his time on the road last week below. Cassidy Awards: Under Armour Elite 24

MIAMI STANDING TOE TO TOE WITH DUKE IN BOOZER SWEEPSTAKES

It’s difficult to imagine Cameron and Cayden Boozer spurring Duke, their famous father’s alma mater, to stay home and attend Miami, but there are people with their fingers on the pulse of the situation that insist it’s not just a possibility, but an incredibly strong one. I remain mostly unconvinced, but the Boozers-to-Miami smoke is certainly thickening among the grassroots community. The one thing people can agree on is that the battle is a two-team race. The Hurricanes and the Blue Devils are the only real options for the highly ranked twins and while, this weekend, somebody close to the situation described both players as “homebodies” that want to stay in Miami if all things are equal, I remain skeptical to say the least. Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga is 74 years old. And while he has no immediate plans to hang it up, his age is a factor. Sure, Cameron Boozer is close to a one-and-done lock that would definitely exit Coral Gables before Larrañaga but Cayden Boozer’s commitment is a more nuanced, longer-term decision that seems to favor the more stable and familiar Blue Devils. Either way, this battle seems to be a lot closer than it appeared even six months ago.

MICHIGAN, BYU MAKING MOVES WITH UNLV-LEAN XZAVION STATON

Xavion Staton once seemed intrigued by if not enamored with Arizona, so seeing the Wildcats fall back in his recruitment is a major development. His relationship with in-state UNLV combined with his familiarity with the program makes the Rebels the current leader in the clubhouse. Michigan is laying in the weeds, however, so the four-star center’s Sept. 21 official to Ann Arbor could be a signpost moment in his process. BYU and USC are obviously also worth monitoring. UNLV fans should feel optimistic for now, but they should also be cautious if things go exceedingly well in Ann Arbor. The fact that the Rebels will host Staton for an official match on Oct. 21, a month after his trip to Michigan, is also good news as head coach Kevin Kruger and company will have a chance to counter no matter what. The fact that BYU possesses the last visit as well as a recent surge of booster activity and NIL money shouldn’t be ignored, either. Confidence is growing that Staton will ultimately land in either Provo, Ann Arbor or Las Vegas, as every other program has serious work to do.

TEXAS STARTING TO PUSH WITH MIKEL BROWN