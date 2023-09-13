Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media before its week three game against Bethune-Cookman. He started with an opening statement on Monday:

"Good afternoon, everyone. As always appreciate you guys being here. Again, obviously a big win for our program. For our progress. Could evaluate the film, and look at the things that we can get better at, and jump on it right away. Address them through meeting time, walkthroughs, and of course, practice, which we had today. Yesterday, we had a good chance to really dive into the film to both this past week's game and to our opponent. We got right after the practice today. And a very good sense of urgency, I would say, by our team, by our players to improve, to get better at the things that we see on film that we could really, again that could, hurt us in the long run, that's keeping us from being a really, really good team and that our team just acknowledges that could be the difference in ball games down the road, so questions please."

On the injuries to Akheem Mesidor, Branson Deen, Nyjalik Kelly, and Mark Fletcher:

"They're all progressing well. They'll all be evaluated daily and assessed by our medical staff, team doctors, and whatnot, but they're progressing really well, and we'll know a little bit more later in the week."

On the team handling early success:

"Bluntly. Right to it, you know. Let's call it what it is. The same praise that they're getting now is coming from the same, you know, sources that were throwing dirt on them on them before. So, I mean praise and criticism, I mean, they're just those things aren't there at 4:30 in the morning when you're up and you're working and whatnot. They should never be part of the process when things get better, or things don't go as planned. So we made a very conscious decision to just be internally motivated and to get up and have an appetite to just get better, right, to be the best that we can be at what we do. That's everybody. So, and that's easier said than done. That requires everyone pushing each other. Having high standards, being very accountable and all phases. And you know, it starts, it starts with the coaching staff, right? You know, players, and I'll always remember as a player feeling the mood, the vibe of the staff, right? So, the urgency, the approach by the coaching staff will always help set the tone. But that leadership group that just keeps growing. They're very real and their intentions, they're very intentional in their processes, and they're fun, they're fun to be around, and that's it's awesome to watch. It's awesome to watch them develop and grow and the impact they're having on the team."

On the leadership council growing:

"I think numbers are coming. You know, I think that's, every week we discuss the possibilities of additions and subtractions, and you got to call what it is, right? Got to keep it real for it to be of any value. But it's, you know, it's it's almost like any technique, any fundamental, any play that you want to be good at. You have to work at it. Leadership is something that I guess not many people just come out of the womb ready to jump on stage and deliver a, you know, tremendous game-changing speech. You have to work at it, you have to provide opportunities to make sure the guys have a chance to develop that, and they're doing a really good job with that. So I would say in terms of that's how we see it growing and developing."

On the specifics of Kamren Kinchens injury:

"We won't ever be specific on injuries. You know we, we think it's important to keep a confidentiality and privacy of our medical situations to our football team."

On adjustments made in a short week schedule:

"Well, we go right at it. I mean, today was, we were practicing. We practice hard, and heck, the NFL has a Sunday to Thursday-turnaround, right? We got an extra day. So that's one way to look at it. I think it's all about, we made a decision that as the season goes on, we're going to keep getting better and better and better, which means we're going to have to push, the schedule changes. It doesn't matter. The ball's going to be placed in the tee Thursday night, going to be kicked off, so the approach has been simple. It's been identifying those things that are hurting us the way we're hurting ourselves, things that we can get better at. Things that we're really close at being really good at as well. So there's uh, it's an it's a complete assault on improvement and betterment. And that, I don't know there's a certain, again, I used the word appetite earlier. I don't know why, hungry all day, but there's certainly like a strong like appetite for betterment and improvement, and so that's how we're approaching the week."

On the fans' impact on the game against A&M:

"I mean, they were awesome. You know, they were awesome. They impacted the game. Miami is Miami. When Miami goes off. We all know it's different. Everybody knows that. The whole country knows that. We felt it. The players felt it, and so and we need that, and we want that, right? There's always a big part about being a Miami Hurricane. When the city comes, the community comes, and brings it like they do, it does. It affects the opponent, you know, and it brings the juice and vibe that's hard to match."

On the challenges of playing a short week:

"The challenges? A short week, and you're constricted time-wise. You know you want to make sure that uh...I mean you, you set standards for a reason, and you hold yourself to those standards, whether you have a short amount of time, whether you have injuries, whatever it may be. We have a chance to play again, you know, four days, five days later in front of our fans over at Hard Rock. I mean, it's nothing but positives, you know. Are some guys banged up? Maybe, we don't know yet. It's early, but our guys are going to have to step in and play and play at a high level. Absolutely, right? And I think the best opportunity about this week is, is that guys are continuing to earn or not earn opportunities to play, right? Everybody wants to play, and we're playing a lot of guys. We're playing a lot of guys. Not only freshmen, at all levels, and you know playing time around here is going to be earned. You got to be trusted. You can't negotiate yourself into playing more. You can't have people trying to call for you and try to rationalize why you should play more. We're not. We don't do that. Playing time is earned, and it's respected, and the film doesn't lie. And because of that, you know, we keep competition very open, and we push it, on in all phases, from special teams and offense and defense. Every phase of every part of it and what's happening you, you'll see, you'll see the guys that really want to play develop more and push harder. Maybe some guys that weren't sure of what they needed to play. It's made crystal clear for them that they got to earn it. That's not going to be just handed over, you know, and that I think is going to help our team continually get better."

On the recovery time from injury in a short week:

"We have our sports science people. They're awesome. You know, we got all those computers, you see all these wires sticking out, our guys, right, these bands and all that, you know, and it's really good stuff. It's awesome. I mean, so you know, it's, I forget what level of military use it's at, but it's high, it's awesome stuff, and we use it, you know, and we also use our eyes because that's important too, and use common logic. Yeah, you, you go hard, but you're gonna be smart too, right? We just have a very, very physical game, and we intend on having another really physical game on Thursday. So between now and then, you can't do the same amount of stuff, but you could do and use the same processes and make it so that the load is equal to what it would be if we would play on Thursday, which we do."

On dancing in the lockerroom after the win over Texas A&M:

Yeah, I'm not very good at it. And I mean, back then, like, the cabbage patch was a cool thing, and now like, it looked like I'm an alien or whatnot. Like their dance moves are better. So no, it was, I was really happy for them, and I'll tell you why, these guys have been through a lot. They've done a lot, and Saturday validated a lot. It validated a lot of hard work, investment, time. Some really challenging, regimented, demanding practices and workouts and sessions and an offseason that, look, if you got to trust it and let it play out in the result or it makes you buckle, and you don't believe in it, and you don't play as well. So when they have the result like that, albeit some of the mistakes that we had, it validates a lot. I was really happy to see our team, our players have success, and the way they support each other, and one of the best things I saw on Saturday was offensive players encouraging defensive players and the vice versa and special teams being encouraged after our miscues early on, and I just saw a team that was happy for its brothers, guys happy for their teammates making plays and wanting to do more and it shows on film. You see a guy catch the ball over here, and you know fifty guys going crazy on this side. You see a great block and a great tackle over here on the sideline going bananas. So that is that's infectious, contagious, and it's it's powerful. So that's why I was. Happy. But no, I don't dance."

On whether an aggressive defensive style helps players to overthink less:

"He's a real one. Watch him coach. I know you guys aren't out there for the practices. But yeah, that guy from front to the back. Every position, every detail. The eye discipline that comes with it. He has an act for seeing the game where the game slows. The game is slow for him. He dissects it really, really well. He understands players inside and out. He understands the importance of this (points to head) and this (points to heart), and because he's real, he connects very well, and his energy is he's got some juice now. I knew it, you know? I had to go against him a couple times way back, and I always thought it he was the best one, I always did, and so we're very fortunate to have him. His impact has been massive."

On what the win does for recruiting:

"I think it's like it's kind of like for the players, the validation of the hard work, I think for... you know, recruits that were in wait-and-see mode. Well, they got to see a big step. And so that what we have been talking about in terms of building and getting better and taking steps that the progression, the progress, I'm sorry, is real, and we expect to keep getting better and better, and we expect the momentum of recruiting to keep growing and growing."

On the plan for DL Alabama transfer Jamil Burroughs:

"D-lineman... had some good film. I know enough of the back story and the people and the place and whatnot to feel comfortable to present an opportunity and take it from there, so."

On Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson:

"The same. We invaded Louisiana. You know, extract a couple of guys that have the... again, it starts because they're difference makers as people, alright, those guys are really humble like elite human beings. So naturally, if you are that and you have such a high level of knowledge, acumen, that's that's a powerful combination. So our players trust them; they really, really, really like them. They love playing in the schemes. They connect with them. A connected team is a stronger team, and it's growing. They've only been here 9-10 months. So again, it's a great, great start, but there's a lot of growth to be done and to be made, but those two guys, along with their staffs...they got really, really good staff members, really good analysts. Guys that really understand football, that understand people and work in those processes to keep these guys like on schedule so they can game plan so they can design certain things that suits our personnel is a really...it's a tremendous advantage for us."

On Bethune Head Raymond Woodie:

"Great man, great football coach. Very fond of him because, again, I was on the other side of the country, I guess we all were, and he was always awesome with my kids. You know, you always remember that, right? Because who's the toughest on families, right? For me, I mean, put me on the moon I'll be happy doing football all day. Families make the moves, and it's difficult on them, and Coach was always really...he was awesome with my kids and with the players on the team. So tons of respect for him, the job he's doing. He's got a good football team, very athletic, very fast, and are looking forward to a great opportunity on Thursday."

On if he would like to get as much playing time as he can for non-starters:

"I would never answer a question like that. I think that's disrespectful to football and to other teams. We're looking forward to a great opportunity on Thursday."

On Bethune's players:



"Just like we said, we think that they're fast, and their quarterback's completion percentage, he's throwing passes and completing them at a high clip. We see speed disruptiveness up front on the defensive line. They jump into the odd front four down. They bring the pressure. They bring it from all sorts of places they bring it from, you know, the edges, internally, they're really athletic on the edges, and they force a lot of bad plays, and one was a tipped ball for a touchdown that was returned by the same player that tipped it. The other one should have been a touchdown as well was called back. They're thick in the interior, the linebackers run really well. Impressive about their secondary, they play man, and they play man very effectively. And then on offense, just really fast. That's a lot of guys that run well, you know. So they stretch you horizontally, they stretch you vertically. Again we talked about the quarterback. They have a dangerous returner, actually two dangerous returners in the kicking game. So no today was a great day of preparation, because you know, we got in the film yesterday and and took a pretty good dive into them. Today we took a deeper dive into the scheme, and you know, our guys realize, hey, you know, we have to be at our best every time we set foot on the field, because every team has really good players, and we're looking forward to playing against these guys."

On Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's play against A&M:

"He was just so decisive. I mean, that ball was out. The field, he just read it so quickly, you know, and it throws were, I mean, as accurate as you can have them be. He negotiated, you know, you saw the throws that he had negotiating and get out in a matter where the ball wouldn't get batted. He avoided negative plays as well. Gave the guys a chance to make a play even when he, you know, there wasn't much pressure. You know, credit to the guys up front. But when there was, he got it out and got it out to the right person on the in the right spot. Put us in the right. In the right runs as well when you had an opportunity to do so, even though we had a pass called, I mean he...he just, he did a phenomenal job. You know, he deserves those honors that he got this week. And again, I we do feel he's just scratching the surface. He was comfortable, he was excited and a confident, urgent, on point, just energetic Tyler Van Dyke is, you know, he's one-of-a-kind, so we're super happy for him and for the team's success."

On the special teams play vs. A&M:

"We were bad. We were really bad, and we have to take that, you know, right between the eyes as coaches because getting up front and having a microphone and saying, well, it was a, you know, it shouldn't have happened, yeah it shouldn't have happened. But we got to coach it better. We gotta execute it better. I mean that that first block was...I mean, that's about as bad as it gets from an execution standpoint and on stuff that we got to teach routine better. If routine got us beat, well then you know it's on us. We got to teach you better, coach it better. You know, muffing that particular punt is inexcusable. So we got to teach a better, rep it better, coach it better, but also, you know what? If we would have locked it better up front and held up the coverage team, we might get that ball back. So again, I don't know if it was nervous energy that got us early. I put it all on me. I just need to do a better job to get us on point, in that particular phase, we have been good on special teams, you know. We have been really, really good, and we didn't. So we didn't do it in a couple of different areas on Saturday. So we got to fix it."

Special teams need to play better than they did against A&M. Cristobal takes full responsibility for the lack of execution from the unit.