Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media before its week six game against Georgia Tech. He started with an opening statement on Monday:

“Coming off of our bye week, a very productive week for us. Obviously, we had the opportunity to assess and self scout ourselves and get a good feel for what we are, what we put on tape for the first four weeks. And at the same time, make adjustments to what we're doing and complement the things we're doing. Add to the things that we feel we can do better and take out the things we're not doing so well. Also, developing depth, certainly a lot of the guys that are playing support roles or secondary and 13 roles. Those guys got a chance to play a lot more in our systems, to play live, you know, almost live football. We went thudding, but we didn't go to the ground, but certainly a great chance for those guys to get better until we found ourselves six to eight more players that can help us, and then some time to rest up as well and get healthy. So, all in all, a very productive week and on-the-road recruiting as well. And we did a lot of work on Georgia Tech as well. You know, what team that we have a ton of respect for, that is...has played some really good football. I know they had a tough game this past weekend, but it's not a reflection of what they are as a team and how we feel about them. Certainly, a team that deserves the respect because of the teams that they have beaten head to head. You know, last year, they had beat Duke, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, and this year against an excellent Wake Forest team, they did a great job against them. So, looking forward to opening up conference play Saturday at Hard Rock.”

What he meant:

Miami used the bye week to review game film and improve. Miami had a chance to assess the reserves and has gained confidence in those players to step in if needed. There were padded contact practices but no tackling to the ground. There was plenty of study of Georgia Tech, and they will not underestimate the Yellow Jackets as they have beaten good teams in the past.





On Georgia Tech promoting Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator this week:

“It just leaves an unknown factor that you know, you got to dig deep into that person's history. What they've done, where they've been, how they may tweak or add to the system. Even though it's, you know, five, six, seven days, there's still plenty of time where they can change things. And at the same time, they've had a lot of success in their current system. So, I'm sure it'll be a blend of some sort. But with that being said, we're systematic on offense. Meaning that, yeah, we like certain things against certain things. But should we be in a situation where we do get some type of surprise look schematically, that rules take over. You know, we're we're built on rules, you know. So, if something shows up of something we haven't seen, trust your rules, and go execute. So, the uncertainty is something that you just have to deal with and go play your best football.”

What he meant:



There will be some unknowns, but the Hurricanes staff will do its research on the newly promoted coach. Either way, Miami will be ready for the challenge because the offense is based on rules that are created to counter different looks.





On getting better at complimentary football:

“Well, I think we've been able to control the ball and at the same time put our defense in pretty good situations, and I think the defense has done a great job getting stops when they were in tough situations giving the offense an opportunity to take control of a game. With our special teams issues that we had in week two, we've addressed and gotten better. We're not entirely where we want to be, but we seem to flip the field pretty consistently. That's hard to do, and somewhere that hidden yardage does end up being a difference as it relates to each half, and we think in the vicinity of six, you know, ten points. So that being said, we think that the physicality that we practice with on each side of the ball, paid off. Just, all in all, our practice and preparation is more and more becoming our game reality, and we know that for us to be really good on Saturday, we have to be really good on Monday through Friday, but particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday when we're really going, you know, a lot of good on good work, a lot of speed on speed.”

What he meant:



Mario is pleased with the game control and field possession battles that Miami has shown. He credits this to how hard the team practices





On complementary football when it comes to receivers and running game:

“Well, we've done a pretty good job of running the football. We've gotten better at that. We've gotten better at stopping the run, so. You know, we haven't run extraordinary amount of plays in any particular game. Our play count is actually a little bit lower than we thought it would be. But that being said, the defense has done a great job just getting the ball back to the offense, and first and second-down success has led to some fairly decent third-down success. An area we're trying to get better at. We worked on in the bye week as well as red zone offense and defense so. I think…the best…the reason I think both sides of the ball are progressing is because the way we practice and we're throwing the ball better, because our defense really challenges you to throw the ball better not only from a coverage standpoint, but from just a front, from a disguised coverage. You've got to get the ball out quickly, you've got to be decisive, you've got to be accurate. You've got to find…you got to beat man coverage, and you got to find soft spots. And when you work against each other like that, it typically results in, you know, some betterment as it relates to opponent play.”

What he meant:



Miami has been efficient on offense, particularly in the running game. The Hurricanes have also done a good job of stopping the run. Miami is looking to improve on third down and red zone offense. Cristobal credits the progress of the offense to the defense, which they practice against during the week.





On Georgia Tech's personnel:

“Did a great job in the portal. They certainly…they have upped their level of talent, so they're explosive, and they throw the ball as good as anybody, and they're very accurate. And what the…and how they throw it, when they throw it, who they throw it to. They stretch the field vertically and horizontally. They do a great job with shifts and motions. Present a lot of eyewash to try to get you and catch you and some eye violations or whatnot. They do a great job of getting downhill in the running game in the form of counter, wide zone, tight zone, slips, pitching the ball to the perimeter. They're challenging. Their change of pace presents some issues as well. And they do a great job upfront. [Head] Coach [Brent] Key’s an offensive line coach by trade. So, obviously, that's an area of emphasis for them. They do a good job beating people up at the line of scrimmage. They've done that this year.”

What he meant:

Georgia Tech has done a tremendous job of upgrading its roster. The offense provides a variety of looks, plays with pace, and is physical up front.





On identifying the players that have created quality depth of the football team:

“Not really. You could just imagine the guys that have been playing on special teams or just…They just jump in there more. I mean, a guy that already was developing and playing well that has to be highlighted is Jaden Harris. I mean, that guy is…you want to talk about a transition, a transformation, so to speak, of a guy that was playing on special teams and maybe not playing with a lot of confidence in our scheme is now as dependable as any player on our football team. But you know, a lot of guys got out there, they got some time. Matt McCoy got a bunch more time. All the running backs have been getting time. The tight ends there, they continue to progress. You know, Riley [Williams] starting to get a lot more time out there as well. Ryan Rodriguez is a guy that’s getting more time. He deserves it. And then you looking at defensive line; all those guys played well. Thomas Gore is really playing at a high level. Jake Lichtenstein is coming on strong. The emergence of [Jared] Harrison-Hunt, he was already playing, but his role becomes more prominent. The edge guys, Jayden Wayne, you saw him play, and that role has increased more and more so.”

What he meant:

Many of the aforementioned players are getting more reps with the first team. Some of the players that are getting special teams reps are also now getting more reps with the offense and defense. Harris has made the most significant progress among the reserves.





On the overall depth of the team:

“We’re not at the depth that we need to be. We’re not. I mean, we have certain areas that where the level of competition is better, and it helps that position get better, but we're not, we're not at that level of depth where the program should be. Let's just say that. That takes a couple of years to get to, both from a recruiting standpoint, you know, whether it be the portal, whether it be high school recruiting, and development-wise. You know these guys say…they got to live in the weight room, they got to change their bodies, we got to mold them mentally, physically on the inside and out. But that's happening. And I think the best part about it is that the players are doing it themselves, like the leadership council continues to grow and get better and stronger and much more proactive. That's a strong sign for us. So, I think if you ask our players, they are all going to say the same thing, all we're focused on is getting better. We have an unbelievably…just for the most important game of the year coming up on Saturday against an excellent opponent that we have a ton of respect for, and we need to go play our best football, so every ounce of focus for us is on getting better.”

What he meant:

The overall depth is increasing but not where it needs to be.





On Kamren Kinchens returning to the starting lineup this week:

“He's a game changer in a lot of different ways. And not only as a football player, as a teammate, right? Encouraging others, helping others get better, build confidence in them. In the community, you see him, he's always doing something for the city, born and raised and grew up in loves…you know, he's, you know, he’s becoming one of those guys that's just super impactful, difference maker, you know, in every sense of the word. So, it's awesome having him around out there. It's tougher for the offense because he makes plays and goods to go on goods. So, but it is, you know…I know he was, he was chomping at the bit to get out there, glad to see him out there healthy.”

What he meant:

Kinchens is an extremely valuable player and person for the Miami football program. His leadership skills and his dedication to the community make a significant impact. Kinchens is excited to get back on the field.





On what was revealed from self-scouting:

“Well, you want me to hand over game plan, brother? You know what I mean? Can’t do that. Lots of things that we always look at, whether we have tendencies on one things or another. Whether we feel that we are leaning too much this way as opposed to that way. Right to left, pass to run, everything relating to our front stunts, pressures, all that stuff. So, I think everybody, you know, that's playing good football right now is doing a good job and self-scouting making sure that each week they make adjustments and compliments so that people can’t zero in on what they do.”

What he meant:

Not going to reveal any weaknesses to the opponents. Miami is working on everything to get better.







On the process of self-scouting:

“Yeah. Well, that computer, you know, when was it 25 years ago when EXOS, that system came in to be the computer data, the input is just much more. Back when I started [Graduate Assistant] I had to write things down, you know. And then you had to like tape things on the wall and almost like that movie beautiful mind. You got all kinds of scribble scrabble. You got to just dissect it and make some type of sense of it. And now, you know, systematically across the entire country, you know football's come such a long way you could run any kind of report as it relates to anything, you know? Field position, down in distance, field zones, personnel groupings, right? And all that stuff. So, just like any team, you know nothing earth-shattering. You know, you take a deep dive during the bye week as to what you look like to others on film. Because this is our first sample size, right? The first four games with two new coordinators. So, it's important to take that snapshot because people will attack us a certain way going into the next eight games or so. So that's what goes into that. And then you know, once the data is, you know, we run the numbers, we run the different reports, you also watch the film as it relates to it. You know, where are you strong, where are your deficiencies? It's not always what it seems like you know during the course of the season. So, you get to analyze personnel, and where you can enhance things. You know, whether it be from a speed standpoint, of power standpoint, a football IQ standpoint. So once you put all those things together, develop a plan, work on a couple of different tweaks and things, and you move forward.”

What he meant:

There is much analytics that goes into self-scouting, and once that data is pulled it is reviewed with the film. It's important because other teams will game plan against weaknesses, and the analytics and review of that data helps to combat that.







On Akheem Mesidor and Branson Deen returning against Georgia Tech:

“We'll see, hopefully.”





On the academic standouts for the week (Jonathan Denis, Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, Ryan Rodriguez and Emory Williams):

"They are doing really well academically. Jessica Lopez is a difference-maker for us. And her staff, they just, they get after it. The cultures are…It's all in line now. You know it's…the training room, the weight room, football, academics, administration, it's all being aligned which is the most important thing, right, when you're trying to rebuild the football program. And that part of it, I can't, I can't brag on them enough. You know the turnaround GPA-wise, of the amount of diplomas that are already in hand. The many Masters diplomas we are working on, and so she's made it very competitive in there, and she's made academics a fun thing, a high achievement mentality thing. And those guys this week just happened to stand out a little bit more than others in the form of the results of some of their tests and quizzes, class participation, involvement somewhere on campus. So, she does a really good job selecting who those guys are. And when we do, so we take a top four, we make sure they get their due, you know, credit.”

What he meant:

The staff does a great job of making sure academics is a top priority. The many aspects of the football program align with the overall culture of the program.







On Elijah Arroyo and Trevonte Citizen returning from long-term injuries this week:

“We're real close. You know, we're real close. You're always hopeful at the beginning of the season. You were maybe wishing a little bit too early back then, but now it's a reality, Now it's, now we're there, you know, where you could see, you might be able to see Elijah this weekend, you know? With Tre’Vonte, he’s not far behind, you know, but we're there. We feel like we're going to have a bunch of these guys back and playing. Best part they're going to be playing at a level where they can play at a high level, you know what I mean? Where their return-to-play process here has really done a good job. Joe Girardi and Adam [Bennett], I mean, they just…they get after it, they do a great job. too. He’ll probably get jealous if don’t mention him, you know.”

What he meant:

There is a possibility that Arroyo returns for the Georiga Tech game. Citizen could return this season. The staff deserves kudos for helping with all players and their rehabilitation process.





On what Elijah Arroyo brings to the offense:

“He's an excellent football player, great leader, speed, power, point of attack. Just see gap area, just, you know, true movement in the passing game. In the protection, he's excellent, like having an extra tackle. And he stretches the field too. You seen him. He’s a guy that could do it vertically, he could do it in the flats, you could do the intermediate stuff really well. Contested catches, presents, matchup problems. He's a real one, you know, he's got a super bright future, and he's another one that’s been chomping, you know, at the bit to get out there. So, we're fired up to see him. He looks great out there, so hopefully, he'll be able to see some action this weekend.”

What he meant:



Arroyo can be a dynamic piece for the offense. He looked good in practice and is questionable to play Saturday against Georgia Tech.





On limiting mistakes while taking chances downfield in the passing game:

“I think whenever you put together a game plan, you're running your passing game, you have to make as air-tight as possible. It's got to have a very high percentage success rate as it relates to protection and as it relates to preventing a negative play. The statistics are staggering in terms of sustaining a drive when it's just 2nd and 10 as opposed to 2nd and 11, you know? It's that critical, not to even lose one yard, you know, on any down, but certainly when it pertains to line of scrimmage and control the line of scrimmage and understanding who is blocking who? It's always placed at a premium, always. The health of our quarterback, keeping him upright, presenting a favorable pocket where he can operate the right way, as well as making sure our running backs have a chance to get downhill. And should there be a numbers issue, leverage issue, a free hitter issue just because we don't have enough people. That there's a there's an outlet, you know there's a trouble, there is an access throw, there's an alert throw There are all three different kinds of categories. I won’t waste your time with that, but it makes it airtight. It gives you an answer and prevents you from running a dead play.”

What he meant:

Miami has options when passing plays do not go as planned after the snap. The options that are in place prevent negative plays.





On the strength of the ACC:

“The only thing really, Susan, right now is Georgia Tech. That's all. I can't even tell you what after the next hour, what I'm supposed to do, you know? We’re that regimented because we have to be, because we believe in it, and we get the most out of ourselves, our staff, and our players when we do so. So, we just feel we have a great league, and it's so it's showing up, right? There's a lot of teams that are ranked top 25. There'll be a day that we’ll be able to talk about them when we play those teams, but right now, it's all about Georgia Tech.”

What he meant:

Miami is concentrated on the next opponent which is Georgia Tech.





On the penalties Miami has committed this season:

“I don't think it's ever acceptable, and I don't ever want to rationalize, hey, they're aggressive penalties. I think it's a bunch of baloney. You know, we've got to do better. That's an area that certainly is…we're not happy with, at all, because some of them are very preventable, right? And so we've got to be…we got to be more intelligent. We've got to be better coaches, and sometimes we just got to be less selfish, right? And get rid of, play the next down, get the ball back right? Do the things that good football teams do right? Avoid the avoidable that can hurt you. So, without a doubt, we're disappointed in ourselves in that perspective.”

What he meant:

Coach is not happy with the amount of penalties Miami has committed this season and thinks his team just needs to be smarter, and the coaches have to help in getting that aspect of the game fixed.







On the process of playing with different color-schemed uniforms:

“What is the process? Why do you want to know? Those are all behind-the-scenes discussions, you know? I mean, me wearing all black today is not reflective of that decision. I mean it's the Johnny Cash look is like something that goes on and on all the time. It's something the players are…Adidas did a fantastic job with those uniforms. The players wanted to do it and our leadership council along with some other players on the team, is something they really wanted. And we have one rule, make sure when you wear something different, make it look good, you know, play to the standard, that's all that matters.”

What he meant:

The players wanted to wear the new uniforms for this game. No matter what they wear, Miami needs to play to the standard.







On Center Ryan Rodriguez's progress:

“Proud of him because, you know, coming off an Achilles, that's not an easy injury to come back from, especially in a position where you got to push off a lot, right? You got to generate power and movement. And you know when you've got the ball in your hands a little bit different, right? It's another element that you got to take into account. The most important element, the football. Getting it back there on the snap count, making calls, making adjustments at the line of scrimmage that tie into everybody, right? Five, six, seven, sometimes eight blockers. So proud of him for his diligence, proud of him for his…just commitment to becoming better at every part of his game, himself, physically. A more dependable guy and guys that are feeling more and more trusting. So, I think his best football is ahead of him, and I look forward to pushing him and grinding him.”

What he meant:

Rodriguez has come a long way in his rehab, and Cristobal is proud of his progress. He will continue to push the young offensive lineman as he has plenty of potential.