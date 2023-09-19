Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media before its week four road game against Temple. He started with an opening statement on Monday:

"Obviously we talked about the game already. Some of the stuff that we like, and some of the stuff we want to work on and then had a...some extra time to rest, an extra day to practice and lift, an extra day to get on the road recruiting. But all in all, just all the focus, entire focus on just getting better and progressing as a program with our players both academically and on the football field in the community and just getting better at just playing harder, playing smarter. Working hard to eliminate penalties, keep lifting up our grades, and, again just progressing."

On the challenges for preparing for a road game:





On the challenges for preparing for a road game:

"Well, I mean the preparation and the process that goes all...all the process that go into preparation if we are going on the road, the only difference is the plane ride. You know, really, because in the offseason, the operations, they do a great job, just scouting out the right or the most proximal hotels that have the space. You know, the conference rooms, whatever we need, to meet, to walk through. Sometimes we have to have mobility service if it's a later game to get the guys up in the morning and make sure they're just not sitting there stagnant or whatnot. So for us, you've heard it for a hundred years about how all road trips should be a business trip. Home games are business trips; they're just local business trips, you know. And that's the mentality for this, is that we need to go play our best football, you know. We see progress; we're getting better; that's all we're focused on."

On crowd noise:





On crowd noise:

On Temple Quarterback EJ Warner getting the ball out of his hands quickly:





On Temple Quarterback EJ Warner getting the ball out of his hands quickly:

"It's not only that he gets out. He gets out to the right person. He's an excellent quarterback. He's really well-coached. Obviously the lineage there, right? Just really sharp, really accurate, you know, and he understands front structures, he understands the back end as well. So he is finding windows really effectively. He's getting the ball out now, and the offensive line does a good job of protecting him as well because it's not just all quick game. I mean, there's some dropback, there's play-action passing, there's 5-6 and seven-man protection. So the o-line, the backs, the tight ends, I mean everybody involved in protection and the scheme itself is challenging, you know. They find the soft spots in your defense, and they expose opponents."

On having offensive coordinator in Shannon Dawson who continues to be aggressive late in games:





On having offensive coordinator in Shannon Dawson who continues to be aggressive late in games:

"Oh, it's it's Paramount. It's a DNA. It's a trait. It's a...those positions, you know, require a guy that's a true leader, a guy that has confidence in what he can bring to the table and that instills confidence in the players that are playing in the system. And he does an awesome job of that, especially in games like that, you know it's..you're not going to air it out, you're not going to take the air out of the ball. You're going to have to keep scoring and whatnot. And there's no, there's no flinch, there's no hesitation in his play calling."

On the feedback on the team's recent recruiting success:





On the feedback on the team's recent recruiting success:

"Yeah, it's massive. I mean, it is. You see some of the things that are going on. The momentum is real, and the best part about it, it's just beginning. We're just starting to progress. We're still building. We're still working our way towards what we want to be, but the fact that they've got to see us get off to a strong start validates a lot of the stuff that we talked about through the processes of guys that are coming out in '24, or '25 and '26, so families get to see that, players get to see that. Local coaches, it's great to see them. I mean, as an assistant coach, I spent so much time in this community, just getting to know people, meeting people, having them at camps, you know, working with them. It was great to be out just kind of on my own, you know, and have my own update where I could just stop in different counties and see different games throughout the course of the weekend. So, very productive and very exciting for us just because of the feedback that we received. The reception that we received was really strong."

On the increased workload for true freshman D-Lineman Rueben Bain:





On the increased workload for true freshman D-Lineman Rueben Bain:

"He handles it like the veteran. You know, the workload will continue to increase for him, and you know players that prove that they can handle it. He certainly has done that. A great offseason made that possible, right? He gained about 15 pounds of muscle, increased every part of every aspect of strength and explosiveness in his body. His conditioning, we've ramped it up, knowing that he's playing more plays or whatnot. He's also, we haven't incorporated in some of the special teams, but he is also a guy that serves as a reserve, got special teams as well. So, his play count will continue to go up. He can handle it. And you know what? He's impacting the game. He's not just a guy that's taking reps; he's impacting the game."

On Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo:





On Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo:

"Just tough. He's a grinder, a relentless about his approach to the game. Always finding work. Always. I mean, if...I can't tell you how many times practice is over he's finding extra reps. In the offseason, he's training, and then he's finding more time to train back at home, always working his craft. Just a very driven, motivated guy. And you know you want to see Miami do well. A true Hurricane that wants to do well. Wants to see the team do well; we're blessed to have him. He's playing at a really high level."

On if there is a rise in confidence level of the returning players:





On if there is a rise in confidence level of the returning players:

"Without a doubt. A great offseason, an offseason along with her teammates, more time spent around the quarterback, the offensive line, a new system, that allows or provides opportunities for them to make plays. Their bodies changing, right? The way that they move now. They're ability to accelerate, decelerate, get in and out of breaks, jump, balance, and body control is different. And then a system that, and a coordinator and a receivers coach, all those guys. Kevin Beard has done a fantastic job with those guys. You know, working along. He's got good analysts as well, and Coach [David] Cooney and Coach [Donovan] Varner and then Coach Dawson, of course, you know, the impact that he has had has been tremendous for those guys. So they're excited to play, they're excited to show up to work because we throw a lot at them. In last week's practices, it might not have been as rigorous as regular week's practice, but it was hard. We made it hard on purpose, and they're showing up with an appetite to get better. So that's a really good sign as to we want to be good and we know we got work to do. We're nowhere near where we want to be."

On memories of playing against Temple while as a player:





On memories of playing against Temple while as a player:

"Memories against them? Just always a really tough team. Always had really physical players. Well-coached players. You know, that part of the country, having spent time with there working at Rutgers and then just recruiting that area the different stops. Always impressed with the caliber of football, the caliber of coaching. And they've got a really good staff, and these guys are well coached, they play hard, and they get 11 hats on the football on defense and on offense they will try to knock you back and finish you. And if you're just kind of loafing around downfield, you're going catch one, right underneath the chin. And so my memories with them, obviously, we got a chance to play against them, and again, just really, always really good football players. Always."

On offensive lineman Javion Cohen and the mentality he brings:





On offensive lineman Javion Cohen and the mentality he brings:

"Well, I mean, he's performed extremely well. He's been awesome, and you know, a lot of times offensive linemen, you don't hear about them when something doesn't go well; I think it's...be great if you go watch tape and see how physically dominant he has been on so many occasions. And then I think it's a testament to him. It's a testament to the culture here, how much...well, you gotta ask him, you know, but how much he enjoys the challenges, the way we push him here, the building process here, you know, after being in a program that you know, for so long, I think you'll find some really good stuff there, you know. But his contribution as a teammate, as a player, as a performer has been, has been awesome. It really has. And I think his best football is ahead of him, too. You know, the best part about him is you can push them. You know, you can push him. If he's got a little bit, you know, a little bit lax in a technique you get right after him, he responds really well. Awesome, awesome human being and blessed to have him here. You know he's going to keep kicking butt."

On the development of the backup quarterbacks:





On the development of the backup quarterbacks:

"I think Coach Dawson has had a tremendous impact on all the quarterbacks. Jacurri [Brown] as well. And to your question with Emory, yeah it's it's been a ton, because Emory when he got here, you know, come springtime it was it was a lot, right? Coordinator change, a lot of different things going on, new place, right? First time away from home. So that's that's a lot coming out a quarterback, but I think both him and Jacurri have done a great job taking on this system, taking ownership in the system, just making plays out there. If you watch those guys in practice, you'd feel really confident anytime their number is called, or if their number had to be called, because of how they're performing, they're ahead of their time a little bit, and again, those are two other guys that we feel their best footballs ahead of them too."

On the relationship between quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams:





On the relationship between quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams:

"I mean, it's kind of just been forming. It's naturally evolved very organically just kind of come about, you know, and I think you're seeing that in different spots on the team. It's our job as leaders to continue to foster that, you know, you have to. You know, as you get deeper and deeper into the season, right? Your bodies, you know, you feel a little bit more, and it gets a little bit more challenging and whatnot. And the tighter you are, the better chance you have for success. And we're certainly pushing the envelope as it relates to anything and everything related to team and connecting."

On Defensive Back Jaden Davis:





On Defensive Back Jaden Davis:

"He's a stud. He knows ball. Born and raised in the profession in the industry, with his father being a coach for such a long time. Complete professional, the way he approaches everything. He is a great athlete, you know, and he has a natural sense for very instinctive, just very natural sense for only the passing game but for formations, motions, understanding splits and what they mean as it relates to, you know, certain down and distant situations. So, and he's an awesome human being. You know, that's a consistent theme, right? The guys are doing really, really well. He fit right in. I mean it's, and I'd say more than fit right in, he's become, you know, he does do a good job leading, you know. And he hasn't been overly vocal, you know, maybe because again, almost novelty, the newness of, you know, just arriving. But, couldn't ask more from a guy than what we have gotten from Jaden and another guy that just brings it every single day. So smart, such a smart player, man, you know it's a it's a pleasure to be around him every day."

On true freshman Defensive Lineman Jayden Wayne:





On true freshman Defensive Lineman Jayden Wayne:

"He did well. We threw him out there. He got a lot of reps, and you know Jayden had a great spring. And he was doing really well, then he got sick, and dropped some weight, and then was gaining it back throughout camp and is now just trying to fill in and start looking like himself. He played the run really well. He put some pressure on the quarterback, did a great job. He saw him drop into the flat, making that open-field tackle, That's it's a big move for a guy that weighs 245, 250 pounds. So just a very promising career for him. Really impressed with what he handled, how much he handled as a freshman, and that his workload will continue to increase."

On Kamren Kinchens timetable for return:





On Kamren Kinchens timetable for return:

"Yeah, he's doing well. All the guys that were not available for this game, they're all on the mend, and we feel good about those guys this week, and the coming week, so we'll have more details as the week goes on."

On backup safety Jaden Harris:





On backup safety Jaden Harris:

"He played well. He played well in his first start, you know? You can tell he was a little bit nervous at first man. He's a very detailed guy. He cares a ton, he works really hard at it, and he...once he got the jitters out, he performed really, really well. It's carried over to two days of practice where you see a lot more confidence already, and again, his role will continue to increase, you know. Not on defense but on special teams, and he brings a lot to the table. Is one of the fastest players we have you know so, and a great young man. So really happy for him and his success so far."

On James Williams' performance without Kinchens:





On James Williams' performance without Kinchens:

"We put we put a lot on James regardless, just because he's performed at a high level. I know Coach [Lance] Guidry trusts him, and he's playing really well. You know, he really does. He's got a lot of energy. He brings it. He's continuing to evolve in the system as well. There's a lot of things that Coach Guidry hasn't called yet that we're looking forward to involving James in. So, all in all, he just, he had a he's playing at a really high level, practicing at a high level and so they'll they'll be some more stuff for him."

Williams is trusted to carry the load with Kinchens on the field. Williams has yet to show all of his versatility on defense. He continues to evolve.