Salave'a pushing hard for 4-star DT who has set Elite Prospect Day UM visit
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School Class of 2023 DT John Walker first landed a Cane offer back in January of 2020 at a Junior Day event with Manny Diaz and the previous staff.His fourth offer at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news