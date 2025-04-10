Published Apr 10, 2025
Video: Coordinators Dawson and Hetherman speak after spring practice No. 14
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman answered questions from media members after the Hurricanes' thirteenth spring practice.

Miami's spring game is scheduled for April 12th at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus.

Video Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

