CaneSport.com

The Hurricanes held their first fall scrimmage under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium Aug. 11, with player performances expected to have an immediate impact on the depth chart.

The news coming out of the scrimmage?

Well, Richt called it a "very long, probably the longest scrimmage I’ve ever been involved in,” pointing to the third team depth as allowing for more plays.

“I’d say every group averaged around 40 to 45 plays apiece,” he said, adding the team did situational work including eight-play designed drives, third downs and red zone.

Richt said he didn’t want to give out statistics or too much information because “I don’t want to give anyone (opponents) a clue.”

But he did say that Ahmmon Richards “had about four or five catches,” and (Lawrence) Cager had a pair of touchdowns.

Richt also said starting QB Malik Rosier threw a couple of touchdowns with no interceptions.

He stressed that “the other quarterbacks are getting there” and said the first team offense won the battle going against the No. 2 defense and that the No. 1 defense won the battle against the No. 2 offense.

The real battle at QB, of course, is for the backup job.

“A lot of times it’s hard to grade the No. 2 quarterback when he’s with the No. 2 (offense because they’re going against the No. 1 defense),” Richt said. “I think N’Kosi (Perry) is coming along well. Jarren (Williams) still kind of sometimes gets his head on a swivel to find somebody, zings it to them, doesn’t always know where he’s going and why. But he’s got ability.”

Richt also said that Cade Weldon has “had a great camp.”

“He really only had one day where he was off, the first five in a row he was on fire,” Richt said.” He had probably the highest passing percentage of all the QBs. He didn’t get on track that much tonight.”

Richt said Deejay Dallas and Travis Homer had some physical runs “but nothing broke out on the defense” other than a couple of QB scrambles.

“We have to get our rush lanes a little bit better,” Richt said.

On defense an interception came from Sheldrick Redwine, and Richt said that Shaq Quarterman “had about six tackles. There were some sacks without a doubt, but most of them really were in the third and long category which you don’t want to get into. Our No. 1 unit protected very well. … I feel good about the 1 unit.”

He said Hayden Mahoney “has had a really good camp” and has singled out Navaughn Donaldson for praise as well.

“I feel good about him at right tackle,” Richt said. He also said that “Right at this second I’d say (Delone) Scaife is the sixth guy at a few (offensive line) positions.”