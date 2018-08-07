CaneSport.com

Safety Sheldrick Redwine says he has a high level of confidence in this DB group.

“I trust every guy in there,” Redwine said. “If we do everything right we should be one of the best in the country. We just feel like we just have to come together and there’s nothing that can stop us.”

What young DB has stood out to Redwine?

“Gurvan (Hall) has been doing really well coming off his (spring) injury,” Redwine said. “He’s showing great range, has great football speed, is aggressive. That’s a big thing coach (Manny) Diaz tells young guys, is you have to prove your toughness to the team. He’s been coming out, striking, making plays on the ball. He’s impressed me.”