CaneSport.com

Redwine: If we come together nothing can stop us
Safety Sheldrick Redwine says he has a high level of confidence in this DB group.
“I trust every guy in there,” Redwine said. “If we do everything right we should be one of the best in the country. We just feel like we just have to come together and there’s nothing that can stop us.”
What young DB has stood out to Redwine?
“Gurvan (Hall) has been doing really well coming off his (spring) injury,” Redwine said. “He’s showing great range, has great football speed, is aggressive. That’s a big thing coach (Manny) Diaz tells young guys, is you have to prove your toughness to the team. He’s been coming out, striking, making plays on the ball. He’s impressed me.”
* Of the growth in Trajan Bandy since year 1, Redwine said, “He’s just taking the initiative, is really trying to do everything right. He’s been learning his plays more, has been running to the ball, stuff a young guy really can’t do the first year coming in. He’s trying to take the next step.”
Redwine says that Bandy plays much bigger than his size, referring at one point to him as “a little guy.”
“We say he has `Little Man Syndrome,’” Redwine said. “He’s small, but he always plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
* With the first scrimmage on Saturday, Redwine says his focus will be to “be a senior, lead the team, try to be a leader. All the mistakes I made last year, try to correct those. Take the mistakes out of my game and turn what people say are weaknesses into strong points.
"Everyone can't wait for the scrimmage. It's a time to finally go full speed. We haven't been full speed since spring (in full pads). It's a time everybody is waiting for."