Six programs to watch in Carson Beck's portal recruitment

After declaring for the NFL Draft on Dec. 28, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has decided to return to college football for another season. Instead of leading the Bulldogs in his final season of eligibility, Beck is entering the transfer portal. There are a number of teams around the country that would love to have a veteran quarterback like Beck lead their team but his price tag is expected to be too steep for most programs. Here are six teams to watch in the transfer recruitment of Beck.

MIAMI

Miami is the obvious team to watch for Beck. The Hurricanes are in need of a quarterback but missed on the only target they seriously pursued in John Mateer. Miami took Cam Ward for one season and turned him into a Heisman contender and one of the only true no-brainer first round quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Now Beck looks like he could follow the same strategy. It also doesn't hurt that his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, is a star on the Miami women's basketball team.

MICHIGAN

Michigan already got a quarterback from the transfer portal in Mikey Keene from Fresno State, but the Wolverines could take a strong look at Beck if they feel like they are in a position to compete for a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth next season. Star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood may not be ready to step into the starting role right away so having a veteran like Beck could be exactly what Michigan needs this coming season.

NORTH CAROLINA

The story of the offseason has been Bill Belichick taking over the North Carolina program. The greatest coach in NFL history is working on bringing in players who can help the Tar Heels compete right away, but a veteran quarterback that Belichick can rely on is not on the roster. Beck could be the answer there if Belichick and his staff don't feel confident in true freshman Bryce Baker starting on day one. North Carolina has not been a big spender during this transfer cycle but there is a growing feeling they might decide to go all in to get Beck.

OREGON

Oregon might be a bit of a long shot to get involved with Beck, but it's hard to count out Nike and mega donor Phil Knight in any transfer recruitment. Dante Moore had been pegged as the next quarterback for Oregon after Dillon Gabriel finished his college career. If the Ducks aren't confident in Moore's ceiling next season, Beck may be a worthwhile target on the transfer market.

TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech has been one of the most active programs in the transfer portal this cycle, and the Red Raiders have done a fantastic job of bringing in talent from around the country. The only thing missing from this transfer class is a quarterback. The Red Raiders need someone to come in and take hold of the starting quarterback job for next season and Beck could be exactly what they need.

