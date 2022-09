Miami’s defense was one of the most disappointing aspects of Saturday. Miami gave up huge pass plays of 71, 89, 69, and 98 yards and gave up a total of 38 points to a group of five team in Middle Tennessee State. Here are the snap counts and how the entire defense graded according to Pro Football Focus.

Snap Counts

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Safety Kamren Kinchens arguably has been the most consistent player on the defense this season. He registered the highest number of snaps (62) and graded as the fourth highest player (80.2). James Williams (60), DJ Ivey, and Te’Cory Couch (58) were the only players that recorded more than 50 snaps. There were a total of 62 snaps for the defense.

Remaining Defensive Snaps

Player Grades

Tyrique Stevenson and James Willaims, Defensive Backs, Miami

Jahfari Harvey (88.7), Darrell Jackson (83.5) and Akheem Mesidor were the three highest graded defenders just behind Harvey. James Williams (55) and DJ Ivey (50.6) were the lowest graded players with the most snaps.

Remaining Player Grades