South Florida annually competes for the most prospects in a single area in the Rivals Top 250. In the past two years, 25 Broward and Miami-Dade County players were ranked among the top 250 prospects nationally. With the 2025 rankings set for an update, here are several local prospects with the potential to make a rise.

The other candidate for the top wide receiver spot in the South Florida 2025 wide receiver class is Homestead's Cortez Mills. The two-year varsity star already has seasons of 726 yards, five touchdowns, and 901 yards, 15 touchdowns. He has proven himself on the biggest of stages as well, catching five passes for 80 yards in the state championship game against St. Thomas Aquinas. Mills' ability has contributed to Homestead winning 23 games over the last two years. His 21 offers also mirror Moore, plus he has a similar next-level frame at 6'1" and 170-pounds.

Flip over to the defensive side of the ball and the most offered unranked player in South Florida is Miami Central safety Amari Wallace. Already a two-time state champion, Wallace has been a key piece to the dynasty at Central. In two varsity seasons, he has 70 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass break ups despite missing time with injury. He was also selected as a first team All-American for the sophomore class. The versatile safety is being recruited by the likes of Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma, Penn State and Maryland.

Production and film will catch some eyes of college scouts and new American Heritage Plantation running back Deandre Desinor broke out with over 1800 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns this past season. The all-purpose back had a seven-touchdown game last year, scoring as a runner, receiver, and return man. The Broward County superman now makes the move to Heritage where he will combine with four-star 2025 back Byron Louis to create one of the best backfield duos in the country. He currently holds 14 offers, eight of which are of the Power Five variety.

The second-level 2025 star of the Miami Central defense is linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin. A two-time state champ like Wallace, Marcelin has been a force since arriving at the high school level. Last season, as one of the captains for the Central defense, he collected 79 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two force fumbles. The heir apparent to Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe's spot also earned first-team All-American honors this past season. Marcelin holds 17 offers and is high on the state of Florida schools FSU and Miami. He is also hearing from Michigan State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Pittsburgh.

Arguably the top defensive tackle regardless of class in South Florida is Belen Jesuit's Davion Dixon, a 6'3" 290-pound game wrecker. Dixon does not come from a traditional power but has proven himself in three varsity seasons already. He sits at 151 tackles, 22 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 68 tackles for loss for his high school career. Add on a first team All-American selection and you're looking at one of the best defensive linemen in the country. His 18 offers have some strong programs in the mix like Notre Dame, Florida, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State, Louisville and Nebraska.

Miami Booker T. Washington lockdown cornerback Ben Hanks Jr. checks all the boxes. Size, pedigree, multi-sport athlete and production. The son of Florida legendary Ben Hanks Sr. has been the top corner for his team through two varsity seasons. He has eight interceptions already and with him still growing (6'1") and focusing on football in the off-season, accolades are bound to follow. Miami has offered the Gators legacy, along with Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn.