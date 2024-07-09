It's no exaggeration to say that prospects across the country have had the course of their lives changed thanks to a strong showing during camp season. Let’s take a look at five such prospects in the Southeast that saw their stock rise dramatically in June. THIS SERIES: Five Midwest prospects that emerged during camp season

Few prospects in the 2025 class had a bigger rise this spring than Anderson. A converted safety from small-town Fyffe (Ala.) High, Anderson made the move to the second level of the defense this spring. This summer, he camped at Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss, and returned home with a double-digit offer sheet. Anderson shined in position drills during the Rivals Five-Star as well. The talented Alabama-based defender is set to have a decision made before the end of July with Clemson and Ole Miss trending at the top.

Guiles was an eye-catcher at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte this past spring as a prospect at a premium position with fantastic technique and an intriguing athletic profile. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay High made camp appearances at North Carolina, NC State and Clemson. Within days, Guiles' recruitment exploded with new overtures from Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia and others all quickly throwing their hats in the ring for one of the most promising offensive tackles in the Southeast for next year's cycle.

If the name rings a bell, then you're onto something. McLendon, the little brother of former Florida State and Colorado edge defender Derrick McLendon II, is beginning to generate buzz across the Southeast. McLendon, who plays multiple positions in the secondary, is long and flashed in multiple camp settings this summer, including LSU and Georgia. The in-state Bulldogs wasted no time offering McLendon, and schools around the South are paying close attention. The group includes North Carolina, LSU and naturally, the Seminoles.

Morgan passes the eye test in a big way at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. The Alexander (Ala.) Benjamin Russell standout clocked several 40-yard dash times in the 4.5 range at various camps this summer, including standout performances Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. In that span, Morgan also procured offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Oregon, Florida and Kentucky, among others. The blend of size, speed and the ability to make big splash plays outside the numbers has Morgan trending up in the 2026 rankings.

