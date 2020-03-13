Standout area CB: "Miami's showing love," wants to visit at some point
Coconut Creek (FL) High School Class of 2022 CB Trevell Mullen lists seven early offers including the likes of Oregon, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky, and he’s been in contact with Cane coach Ephraim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news